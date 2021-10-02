Popular live music venues rebrands and more top Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Dallas rebrands, farewell Richard Rawlings. The restaurant and live music spot formerly known as Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Northwest Dallas is rebranding. New name: Amplified, and former co-founder Richard Rawlings is no longer involved.

2. Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith sells his $2.2M mansion with special perk. Have you dreamed of dining with Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith? You can make that dream come true — to the tune of $2.2 million.

3. Macy's opens petite store in one of Dallas' newly desirable suburbs. Department store chain Macy's continues its heroic comeback with stores galore across Dallas-Fort Worth and that includes a store they're opening in a newly buzzy 'burb.

4. Dallas-Fort Worth billionaire and family reign as the world’s richest clan. Anew tally of the world's wealthiest families includes a well-known name in Dallas-Fort Worth: the Walton family, including Fort Worth billionaire Alice Walton. According to a 2021 report by Bloomberg, the Waltons hold the crown as the richest family in the world.

5. Chef takes soft-serve to gourmet heights at new ice cream shop in McKinney. There's gourmet soft-serve in the works for Dallas with the arrival of Miruku Creamery, a new ice cream shop opening in McKinney, at 207 N. Kentucky St.