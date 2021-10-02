Home » Entertainment
This Week's Hot Headlines

Popular live music venues rebrands and more top Dallas stories

Popular live music venues rebrands and more top Dallas stories

By
Amplified gas monkey grill
Gas Monkey Bar & Grill is getting a new name. Courtesy photo
Emmitt Smith home for sale
Emmitt Smith's mansion is for sale. Photo courtesy of Shoot2Sell for Douglas Elliman Texas
Market By Macy's
A mini Macy's is come to one DFW suburb. Photo courtesy of MBM
Alice Walton
Alice Walton is still among the nation's richest. Getty Images
soft serve ice cream
We all scream for ice cream in McKinney. Photo by Miruku Creamery
Amplified gas monkey grill
Emmitt Smith home for sale
Market By Macy's
Alice Walton
soft serve ice cream

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Dallas rebrands, farewell Richard Rawlings. The restaurant and live music spot formerly known as Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Northwest Dallas is rebranding. New name: Amplified, and former co-founder Richard Rawlings is no longer involved.

2. Dallas Cowboys' Emmitt Smith sells his $2.2M mansion with special perk. Have you dreamed of dining with Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith? You can make that dream come true — to the tune of $2.2 million.

3. Macy's opens petite store in one of Dallas' newly desirable suburbs. Department store chain Macy's continues its heroic comeback with stores galore across Dallas-Fort Worth and that includes a store they're opening in a newly buzzy 'burb.

4. Dallas-Fort Worth billionaire and family reign as the world’s richest clan. Anew tally of the world's wealthiest families includes a well-known name in Dallas-Fort Worth: the Walton family, including Fort Worth billionaire Alice Walton. According to a 2021 report by Bloomberg, the Waltons hold the crown as the richest family in the world.

5. Chef takes soft-serve to gourmet heights at new ice cream shop in McKinney. There's gourmet soft-serve in the works for Dallas with the arrival of Miruku Creamery, a new ice cream shop opening in McKinney, at 207 N. Kentucky St.

ADVERTISEMENT
Get Tickets
Read These Next
St. Mark's School of Texas
2 Dallas high schools go to head of class in week's most-read stories
Bellagio Lagoon Forney
New lagoon community surfs into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
The Grandscape Wheel
New Ferris wheel towers over this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories