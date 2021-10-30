Classic Tex-Mex restaurant rises in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Classic Dallas Tex-Mex comes back to life in storied El Fenix location. Classic Dallas Tex-Mex that's been dormant for more than a decade is ready to rise again. Casa Rosa, which once ruled the Park Cities from its Inwood Village location, is being revived by owner Gilbert Cuellar Jr., who will open at an address with its own storied past: the former El Fenix at 5622 Lemmon Ave., in the Lemmonwood Shopping Center, built in 1961.

2. Cattle Baron's Ball 2021 comes blazing back as Dallas' ultimate party. Well, Dallas didn't forget how to party. In fact, "Double Down" proved the perfect theme for Cattle Baron's Ball 2021, which emerged from last year's COVID-cancellation to a sell-out extravaganza that packed 2,600 revelers into Gilley's Dallas on Saturday, October 23.

3. Family comes back swinging with new Tex-Mex restaurant in Richardson. The bad news is that a pizzeria closed. Pizza Americana, a gourmet pizza restaurant that opened in 2019 in Richardson at 800 W. Arapaho Rd., closed after two-and-a-half years. The good news is that an exciting Mexican restaurant will open in its place: Called Sueño Modern Mex-Tex, it's a new concept from a well-liked family with decades of experience in the industry.

4. This is how many Dallas-Fort Worth workers now earn 6-figure salaries. For some Dallas-Fort Worth workers, Big D stands for big dollars. From 2015 to 2020, DFW saw a 60 percent rise in six-figure jobs, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords. DFW ranks 26th among major U.S. metros for the percentage increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020.

5. Sprawling new restaurant-bar with outdoor games opens in McKinney. Restaurants with sprawling outdoor spaces are all the rage around Dallas-Fort Worth, and now McKinney has one of its own: The Stix Icehouse is a new restaurant-bar and outdoor space that celebrated its grand opening last weekend at 301 Eldorado Pkwy. It's a 14-acre complex that offers not only food and drinks, but also a nine-hole disc golf course, wiffle ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings, a tree house, and a large space available for events.