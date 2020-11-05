These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While they're not all outside of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, November 5

Galleria Dallas and Fashion Group International presents "Fashion Meets Mask"

Galleria Dallas is partnering with the Dallas chapter of Fashion Group International to present "Fashion Meets Mask," an exhibit and virtual auction celebrating the art of the mask. More than 50 face masks created by local and national celebrities, including Venny Etienne, Lea Fisher, Linda Gray, and Troy Aikman, will be displayed on Level One at Galleria Dallas through November 30. Proceeds from the sale of those masks will benefit the Fashion Group Foundation of Dallas.

Reliant Lights Strauss Square

This event marks the return of concerts to AT&T Performing Arts Center. Featuring Dallas favorite Jake Dexter & the Main Street Sound and hosted by the Center’s Auxiliary Board, this benefit concert supports the relief fund created for the Center while its stages have been dark and its doors have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place outdoors at Annette Strauss Square.

Friday, November 6

Avant Chamber Ballet presents Under the Stars

Avant Chamber Ballet will present their first in-person performance of the 2020-21 season, Under the Stars. The show, which will be outdoors at Annette Strauss Square on Friday and Saturday, will be three ballets with no intermission: Katie Puder’s Ravel Violin Sonata, the world premiere of Madison Hicks’ Still Growing, and Katie Puder’s 19th Amendment, all with live music.

AURORA presents Marina Rosenfeld: "Ssalute"

AURORA’s Biennial will open with the world premiere of a new work by Marina Rosenfeld titled "Ssalute." A drive-through sound installation occupying the upper floors of a parking structure at 1200 Ross Ave., Rosenfeld’s new work is oriented around the spectator as a driver or passenger, enclosed in the protective skin of their vehicle. It starts with a personal salute offered by a live trumpet player, and this thickly amplified and augmented salutation follows drivers, echoing through the structure until they emerge onto the roof and the ambient sound of the city. The event will take place nightly through November 15.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. The show, which will take place on various dates at American Airlines Center through November 15, features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. The event will have pod seating, allowing visitors to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance.

Saturday, November 7

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the Arboretum

The annual Holiday at the Arboretum includes the 12 Days of Christmas, featuring 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of days from the song. In the evenings, the garden is open late for a special experience with over a million lights, with the gazebos and Christmas Village coming to life. The expanded Christmas Village, which opens on November 27, will feature life-size European-style houses, lighted trees, shop owners passing out samples, and live entertainment. The festival takes place through December 31 at the Dallas Arboretum.

Teatro Dallas presents A Grave is Given Supper

A literary-theatrical event, A Grave is Given Supper is a Narco-Acid Western told in a series of interlinked poems. The production, taking place on various dates through November 14 at Latino Cultural Center, follows the converging paths of two protagonists through El Sumidero, a fictional U.S./Mexico border town where an ongoing drug war rages. It is presented in an outdoor cabaret, and refreshments, rituals, and a copy of the book of poetry are included in the ticket price. A maximum of 24 tickets will be sold per performance.

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End

A celebration of humorist Erma Bombeck, At Wit’s End rejoices in the life of a woman considered to be one of America’s funniest moms, who championed the everyday lives of housewives with a daring truth few of her generation were willing to tell. Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents this one-person, full-length play, which will be available for on-demand streaming through November 21.