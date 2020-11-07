New crystal lagoon makes a splash in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Central Texas' first crystal lagoon dives in as part of $1 billion mixed-use development. A massive new development is underway in Central Texas, promising retail, restaurants, entertainment, a hotel, office and residential space, and 4-acre crystalline lagoon. Leander Springs will be located on the southwest corner of FM 2243 and 183A, about 25 miles north of downtown Austin.

2. Italian steakhouse with handmade pastas makes Dallas debut at The Colony. Opening day finally came for Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, the Boston-based concept from charismatic chef and restaurateur Steve DiFillippo, which made its Texas debut in The Colony at Grandscape. The restaurant celebrated its grand opening on November 5, and is now open for lunch, brunch, and dinner.

3. Don't take I-30 to Fort Worth this weekend unless you absolutely have to. If you're thinking about heading to Fort Worth this weekend via I-30, maybe think twice: The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing I-30, both east and westbound lanes, to do major construction on a bridge. The span affected will be from FM 157/Collins Street to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike. The closure will last from 7 pm Friday, November 6 to 7 am Sunday, November 8. Drivers should expect big delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

4. Dallas County sees big blue turnout for 2020 presidential election. The 2020 presidential election on November 3 didn't see Texas "turn blue" as some polls predicted — but Dallas County showed big support for the Democratic candidate at the polls, giving Joe Biden a big lead over President Donald Trump. In Dallas County, Biden beat Trump by nearly 2 to 1, with 596,337 votes for Biden versus 306,069 for Trump, according to the Dallas County election website.

5. New wave of coffee shops in Dallas is enough to perk you up. Coffee is one cuisine that seems to have suffered less drastically from the effects of the coronavirus. We all need our coffee, and there's no substitution for a barista's skills. Here is a list of new coffee spots that have recently opened, plus some news about beloved coffee spots, and a few more that are "coming soon."