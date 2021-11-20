Top spot for remote workers plugs into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas suburb plugs into No. 1 spot in ranking of best cities for remote workers. If you’re a remote worker living in Frisco, you might just want to stay put. A new ranking puts Frisco atop the list of the best cities in the U.S. for remote workers. But it isn’t the only North Texas city to make the cut. Three other local places show up in the ranking.

2. Dallas billionaire's Impressionist art trove fetches astounding $332 million at auction. Impressionist masterworks from late Dallas oil tycoon Edwin L. Cox valued at $200 million sold for a whopping $332 million through a Christie's auction on November 11. "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" helped power Christie's to its second-highest total for an auction ever notched in a single evening — $751.9 million, which also included an evening sale of 20th century art.

3. Sweet California bakery SusieCakes to open location in East Dallas. Let the cake baking begin: SusieCakes, the home-style bakery concept from California, will open a location in the East Dallas/Lakewood area at 6441 E. Mockingbird Ln., at the northeast corner of Abrams Road, right next to Olivella Pizza. The bakery will open in spring 2022.

4. Outdoor gala revs up the heat and accelerates past $4 million for Dallas' Perot Museum. On a chilly, windy Saturday night, Dallas partygoers bundled up and boogied outdoors at one of fall's highest-wattage galas making its highly anticipated return. The Perot Museum's annual Night at the Museum benefit was transformed into a night outside the museum, which proved not only a safer way to bring it back, post-COVID, but a creative way to shake up the whole event.

4. Italian restaurant to open in ex-Flora St Cafe in Dallas Arts District. The day draws slightly closer for big Italian in downtown Dallas: La Stella Cucina Verace will open in the Dallas Arts District, featuring Italian chef Luigi Iannuario and maitre d' Riccardo Ravaglia bringing regional Italian food, lifestyle, and culture to Texas, which is no small task to take on. According to a release, the restaurant will open "this winter."