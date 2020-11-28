Hop-on jet's new golf getaway tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas-based hop-on jet service tees up new route to famous West Texas golf resort. A new gift idea for the golfer who has clubs, will travel: Hop-on jet service JSX will begin offering flights from Dallas to Lajitas Golf Resort in West Texas in early 2021. The Dallas-based air carrier and top-rated golf resort are teaming up to offer an "ultimate outdoor adventure," starting January 8, 2021.

2. New Dallas Christmas drive-thru takes over downtown parking garage. A new holiday event is coming to downtown Dallas-adjacent that is right in line with the times: a drive-thru holiday display that will be completely covered. Called Candy Cane Lane, it's a zero contact, family-friendly drive-thru that will take place in what might seem at any other time an inglorious location, but not during these COVID-19 times: a parking garage at the American Airlines Center.

3. 6 kindof-a-big-deal restaurants opening around Dallas this week. With COVID-19 still a major factor in our lives, these remain confusing times — and yet Dallas restaurateurs are a brave and optimistic bunch who keep pushing forward and looking ahead. And that is how we are here celebrating the simultaneous, near-miraculous opening and reopening of these six significant restaurants around DFW.

4. 2 Dallas-area waterparks let you rent them all to yourself during holidays. If you've been craving a winter waterpark experience but don't want to catch any COVID-19 cooties, two facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth are offering the option of renting out the entire park.

5. Texas grocery chain Whole Foods Market gets an F for wasteful plastic. Environmental groups have launched a campaign urging Texas-based Whole Foods Market to clean up its act. Environment Texas Research & Policy Center and other nonprofits are calling on Whole Foods to change its practices on plastic packaging after the chain got an "F" for its use of single-use plastic packaging from As You Sow, an environmental nonprofit.