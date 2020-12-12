Eataly's long-awaited arrival tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Dallas joins foodie elite with opening of Eataly Italian market-cafe. The arrival of Eataly Dallas — which opened December 9 at NorthPark Center — would be a huge deal even if it weren't happening in 2020, a tumultuous year in the food and beverage industry, which has unfortunately been decimated by the coronavirus. Eataly Dallas is a tiny ray of hope that life might be normal again one day and we can still have nice things.

2. New startup at Frisco Fresh Market makes deliciously chewy doughnuts. Doughnuts are always welcome, but these doughnuts from a new indie startup are next level. Called B.doughnut, it's a doughnut concept new to Texas that specializes in malasadas — a Portuguese doughnut with Hawaiian and Asian influences.

3. 3 buzzy new restaurants headed for Dallas' Greenville Avenue. With a hopeful eye towards the future, three high-profile concepts are coming to Dallas' Greenville Avenue in the next 60 days. One is a chef-driven restaurant and bakery. Another is a new slider joint taking over an iconic space. A third is a widely acclaimed and unique noodle shop opening in Old Town Center.

4. New venue in Allen promises to be the greatest backyard party of all time. A new family-friendly entertainment venue is coming to the northern edge of Allen. Called The Hub, it'll go into The Farm in Allen, a mixed-use complex currently in development on the southeast corner of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive.

5. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines takes off with new Texas route for $29. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has wheeled out a new way to get to Houston — cheap. Beginning April 12, 2021, Southwest customers can fly between Love Field and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental, nonstop, for $29 one way.