These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

With just a week to go until Christmas, holiday events are everywhere you look. New ones this weekend include a quintet of concerts, theater, dance, a circus, and a stage light show you have to see to believe. On the non-holiday side will be another circus, a local theater production, and a visit from some well-known comedians.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Looking for the best places to view Christmas lights? That list is here.

Thursday, December 16

Laughter League presents Circo Metropolis

Laughter League, in collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, will ring in the holidays by gathering a band of merry circus artists together. Hosted by the zany and dynamic clown duo Slappy and Monday, Circo Metropolis will engage audiences with spine-tingling acts, magical mirth, and general mayhem. The production will run through January 2 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

Friday, December 17

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis' Holiday Shindig

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis return to Dallas to celebrate the holidays, like only they can. Each renowned for crafting some of the most enduring music on the vast country and Americana landscape, the Texas twosome will perform sawdusty favorites from their recent duet record, Beautiful Lie, songs from their own extensive solo catalogs, and, of course, holiday favorites, old and new. There will be two concerts at The Kessler.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Hollywood Holidays"

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present "Hollywood Holidays," featuring music from Christmas movies past. Conductor Richard Kaufman will lead the symphony in a weekend of holiday favorites from films like White Christmas, Meet Me in St. Louis, and The Polar Express. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Garland Civic Theatre presents Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas

Garland Civic Theatre will present Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas, a charming show that takes a funny and heartwarming look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays. Audiences will experience Christmas pageants that go wrong, hilarious and touching holiday weddings, and the joy and curse of poinsettia stories as they are creatively crafted into an engaging (and hilarious) evening of storytelling and song. There will be three performances through Sunday at Granville Arts Center in Garland.

Turtle Creek Chorale presents "Sure Stars Shining"

To wrap up its 41st season, Turtle Creek Chorale will return to Moody Performance Hall to present its holiday production, "Sure Stars Shining." The holiday presentation features heartwarming traditional carols, new renditions, and dancing. There will be four performances through Sunday.

LeAnn Rimes: "Home for the Holidays"

Garland's own LeAnn Rimes will come back home to present an intimate evening full of holiday classics and iconic hits. The Grammy Award-winning superstar is no stranger to Christmas music, having released one solo Christmas album and another tied to her 2018 Hallmark movie, It's Christmas, Eve. The concert will take place at Winspear Opera House.

A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular

During A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus, audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers. The production, taking place at Coppell Arts Center, will have four performances through Sunday.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents Never Swim Alone

Never Swim Alone is a swift, funny satire about two Alpha-males and their ruthless competition for the title of Top Dog. The play is structured as a surreal egotistic boxing match: Frank and Bill, two guys in dark suits and bad ties, square off in a 13-round Battle Royale of vicious undermining and one-upmanship. There will be three performances through Sunday at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas.

Saturday, December 18

Tuzer Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Tuzer Ballet presents its annual production of Tchaikovsky's holiday ballet, The Nutcracker. Audiences will be transported to the wondrous world of swirling snowflakes, magical gifts, and the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Professional soloists and bright young dancers light up the stage with some of the most technically advanced choreography by Tanju and Pat Tuzer. There will be performances on both Saturday and Sunday at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson.

The Polyphonic Spree's 18th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

The Polyphonic Spree's annual Holiday Extravaganza is an all-ages, family-friendly event at Majestic Theatre. In addition the the music, there will be host of other fun activities, including face painting, balloon animals, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and servings of milk and cookies. Guests are asked to bring a new toy for Toys for Tots and a canned food item for the North Texas Food Bank.

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents "Vets of SNL"

"Vets of SNL" will feature performances by four well-known past Saturday Night Live cast members, including Jon Lovitz, Chris Kattan, Tim Meadows, and Finesse Mitchell, with special guest Jeff Richards. The comic legends will have the audience laughing and reminiscing during this special one-night-only stand-up comedy event at Winspear Opera House.

Lightwire Theater presents A Very Electric Christmas

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas, taking place at Annette Strauss Square, follows the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins. Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms and performing poinsettias, light up the stage. The magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope is set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.