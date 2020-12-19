New lagoon community splashes into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. New residential development in McKinney comes with its own lagoon. If nothing says "home" to you like a lagoon, then put McKinney on your short list of places to live: Megatel Homes LLC, a Texas homebuilder, is developing a community of homes called the Venetian Lagoon, centered around what looks from high overhead like a very, very large pool.

2. Famous Taco Cabana 'Tango' frogs on Dallas' Greenville Ave find new home. Dallas' most famous frogs, which have been perched atop a Taco Cabana on Greenville Avenue, have a new home, and it's just a few blocks away. The so-called "Tango Frogs" will be relocated to the Truck Yard at 5624 Sears St., right off Greenville Avenue, where they will reside permanently.

3. Nashville hot chicken chain from L.A. to open restaurant in Dallas. In a roundabout journey, there's a new Nashville hot chicken place from Los Angeles that is opening in Dallas. Called Dave's Hot Chicken, it's a fast-casual chain that's signed a lease for its first Dallas restaurant: at 14750 Preston Rd., in a former Boston Market, which closed in 2019.

4. Sneaky hack to watch WFAA in Dallas during AT&T-Tegna blackout. For three weeks in a row, Bachelorette fans in Dallas-Fort Worth had missed Tayshia's dramatic rose ceremonies due to a blackout of TV stations across the U.S., including WFAA-Channel 8. But in time for her all-important hometown dates, we offered a hack to get it back in real time on a SmartTV.

5. New fusion pizzeria in Richardson has pizzas unlike any other in Dallas. An innovative new pizzeria with an Indian twist has opened in Richardson. Called Far East Pizza Co., it's a takeout-only concept located at 1500 N. Greenville Ave., #110, on the ground floor of the Collins Crossing office building.