One-of-a-kind adventure park with secret tunnels dives into The Colony
A one-of-a-kind adventure park founded in Branson, Missouri is making its Texas debut: Called Fritz’s Adventure, it'll open in The Colony, at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. inside Grandscape. According to a spokesperson, it’ll open in late 2024.
Fritz’s Adventure is an entertainment venue for kids and adults who love climbing on all kinds of things. It was founded by owner-CEO Matt Engram, who previously worked in the construction trade and used his know-how to build a facility that would be durable, safe, and creative. Grandscape will be only its second location.
He opened the first location in Branson in 2016, debuting over-the-top features like water tower climbing, mazes, underground tunnels, and hidden passageways. There are 19 high-stakes activities, including a ropes course, 48-foot brick climbing wall, zipline, scavenger hunt, and extreme slides.
Their approach is highly imaginative. One activity is called Cement Mixer — a partially buried concrete mixer drum you can crawl down into, and "find the small emergency access to gain entry to Fritz’s underground." Who does not love a hidden chamber.
There’s nothing else like it, says Fritz’s Adventure Director of Marketing Grace Frankowski.
“The intricacies of our attractions – from underground tunnels and aerial cages to scaling a real city building and ziplining inside to outside – Fritz’s Adventure is where you can do things you never have before,” Frankowski says.
The Colony was selected as the second location for the brand due to its growth and proximity to other family attractions, according to Frankowski. It's an area brimming with entertainment concepts, like Andretti’s and Cosm.
“We saw a fantastic opportunity to join a community that appreciates innovation and memorable experiences,” Frankowski says.
The Branson location is 80,000 square feet, while the Grandscape space is projected to be even bigger at 100,000 square feet. It's currently under construction, with tunnels, an airplane, and warped walls already taking shape. There will also be a cafe on site serving sandwiches, pizzas, snacks, and kids meals, plus alcoholic beverages, such as beer and wine.
There’s a waitlist available for when tickets go live on the site.
The company name comes from The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann Wyss, a story about Fritz, the oldest child in the story and a "natural-born explorer.”
“At Fritz's Adventure, we believe everyone is either in search of their next adventure or they need to find their inner Fritz to face fears and conquer challenge,” Frankowski says.