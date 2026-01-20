Concert News
Rapper A$AP Rocky proves he’s no dummy with Dallas stop on 2026 tour
Fresh off an appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, rapper/aspiring actor A$AP Rocky will go on the road with his 2026 Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, June 18.
The 42-date tour will start in Chicago on May 27, with the 25-city North American leg lasting through July 11.
There will be three Texas stops in the middle - Dallas will be followed by Austin on June 19 and Houston on June 20.
The tour is named after A$AP Rocky's new album, Don’t Be Dumb, his first full-length release in eight years.
Rocky's first two albums went to No. 1 on Billboard's overall 200, R&B/Hip Hop, and Rap charts, while 2018's Testing took a slight step back, still finishing in the top five of all three.
The rapper gained big notice as an actor in 2025, co-starring in two A24-produced films - Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, and the Golden Globe-winning If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Rocky's appearance on SNL included a cameo in a sketch alongside host Finn Wolfhard, as well as him performing “Punk Rocky” and a medley of the album’s title track and “Helicopter$."
Rocky also served as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, was announced as the creative director for Ray-Ban, and was appointed as Chanel’s new house ambassador.
To participate in A$AP Rocky’s Artist Presale in North America on Friday, January 23 at 10 am, fans must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday, January 21 at 9 pm.
Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed - access is tied to a user's account.
There will also be a presale for Cash App Card customers starting on Wednesday, January 21 at 10 am.
The global general on sale will go live on January 27 at 9 am at ASAPROCKY.COM.
Don’t Be Dumb World Tour 2026 North American Dates
- Wed May 27 Chicago, IL United Center
- Fri May 29 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena
- Sun May 31 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Jun 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- Tue Jun 02 Boston, MA TD Garden
- Thu Jun 04 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sun Jun 07 New York, NY The Governors Ball
- Mon Jun 08 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Jun 11 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- Fri Jun 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Sun Jun 14 Orlando, FL Kia Center
- Mon Jun 15 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
- Thu Jun 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Fri Jun 19 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Sat Jun 20 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Tue Jun 23 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center
- Thu Jun 25 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
- Fri Jun 26 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Jun 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
- Tue Jun 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Jul 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- Fri Jul 03 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- Sat Jul 04 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- Wed Jul 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Jul 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center