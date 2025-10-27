Concert News
Demi Lovato launches 2026 It's Not That Deep tour with stop in Dallas
Pop star Demi Lovato will head back on the road for the first time in four years with the 2026 It’s Not That Deep Tour, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, May 22.
The 23-city tour will kick off on April 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wind down with three stops in her home state, including Austin on May 24 and Houston on May 25.
Lovato will be joined by special guest ADÉLA on all dates.
The tour is in support Lovato’s latest studio album, It’s Not That Deep, which was just released on October 24. The album features a dance-pop sound, as well as the powerhouse vocals for which the singer is known.
Lovato has released eight previous albums, each of which made the top 10 on the Billboard 200.
The singer, who is a native of Dallas, got her start in show business by appearing on Barney & Friends, which was filmed in the Dallas area. She went on to appear in a number of Disney shows and movies before releasing her debut album in 2008.
Fans can participate in the Demi Lovato Artist Presale by signing up at livemu.sc/demilovato by Tuesday, October 28 at 10 pm ET. Anyone who signs up can join the sale on Thursday, October 30 at 10 am.
There will also be presales for Citi and American Express card members ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, October 31 at 10 AM for all dates.
Tour dates are as follows:
- Wed Apr 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Apr 10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Sun Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Apr 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Thu Apr 16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sat Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Mon Apr 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Wed Apr 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Wed Apr 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri May 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat May 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Tue May 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat May 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Mon May 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Wed May 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Tue May 19 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- Fri May 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Mon May 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center