Concert News
Rapper/singer Doja Cat world tour will stop in Dallas in fall 2026
Pop/rap star Doja Cat will show love for her fans on her upcoming Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which will include a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, November 4.
The massive tour, which starts with dates Australia, New Zealand, and Asia in fall/winter 2025, then continues in early 2026 with visits to South America and Europe. The North American leg starts on October 1, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
In addition to Dallas, Doja Cat will perform in Austin on November 3, San Antonio on November 6, and Houston on November 7.
The tour is in support of her just-released new album, Vie, the fifth of her career. It marks a return to a more pop sound for the singer/rapper, paying homage to music of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.
The title of the tour, Ma Vie, is a French term of endearment that literally translates to "my life." Given the number of tour dates she's doing, it is perhaps a nod to the affection the artist feels toward her fans
Doja Cat, who released her debut album in 2018, has been a fixture near the top of the charts since her 2019 sophomore album, Hot Pink, which featured the No. 1 song "Say So" with Nicki Minaj.
Other hits include "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, "Woman," and "Paint the Town Red."
Fans can participate in the Doja Cat Artist Presale on Tuesday, October 7 at 10 am by registering at signup.ticketmaster.com/dojacat by Sunday, October 5 at 11 pm ET; no codes are needed.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting on Friday, October 10 at 10 am at dojacat.com.
DOJA CAT - TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES
- Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
- Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
- Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
- Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
- Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
- Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
- Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden