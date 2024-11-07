Weekend Event Planner
These are the 16 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's a big weekend for the performing arts in Dallas. Notable events include three comedy events, three theater productions, a drag performance, four concerts, two dance productions, and an opera. The two outliers are both festivals, one featuring dazzling lights and the other works from area visual artists.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, November 7
Plano Comedy Festival
The Plano Comedy Festival will feature over 100 comedy acts, including stand-up, magic, characters, alternative comedy, panel discussions, workshops, and a Best of Fest Comedy Brunch. Headliners for the festival, taking place through Sunday at The Plano House of Comedy, will include Paul Varghese, Mike Vecchione, Cipha Sounds, Don McMillan, Learnmore Jonasi, Linda Stogner, Sarah Colonna, The Magic of Eric Eaton, KeLanna Spiller, Karith Foster, and Brad Upton.
WaterTower Theatre presents The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jane Wagner’s ever-timely, iconic, one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, examines American society, art, and human connectivity, and explores the feminist movement. As one actor transforms into a series of other archetypal characters, they become the play’s guiding conscience for the audience - a comical, quirky, and outlandish conveyor of the nuances of American society. The production runs through November 17 at Addison Conference and Theatre Centre.
Bob The Drag Queen: This Is Wild World Tour
The alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, Bob The Drag Queen won the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Through her work on HBO’s first unscripted show, We’re Here, Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. She also won a Queerty Award as well as another GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast for Sibling Rivalry,which she co-hosts with Monet X Change. She'll perform at Majestic Theatre.
Friday, November 8
Tianyu Lights Festival
The Tianyu Lights Festival is an immersive show that tells the story of a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. It includes 19 immersive scenes featuring larger-than-life lantern sculptures crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights, plus nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers, as well as food, beverages, and souvenirs for sale. The festival takes place outside of Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie through January 19, 2025. It's one of the many merry and bright light events that will illuminate this holiday season in DFW.
Linkin Park in concert
Through their first seven albums, rock band Linkin Park could lay claim to being the pre-eminent member of the genre in the 21st century. Five of their seven albums went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and all of them finished in the top 3. But then original lead singer Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017, causing the band to go on indefinite hiatus. The band reformed in 2023, now with Emily Armstrong as lead singer, and is set to release a new album, From Zero, on November 15. They'll play at Globe Life Field in Arlington, joined by Bad Omens, Jean Dawson, and Helmet.
Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour
For nearly two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki Glaser has been honing her honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, is peppered with Glaser's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. She recently made headlines for her unfiltered performance at The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. She'll perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Director's Choice
As Dallas Black Dance Theatre approaches its 50th anniversary, this curated showcase features works exclusively from Dallas Black Dance Theatre alumni, including Oremus by Richard Freeman, Above & Below by Nycole Ray, and a world premiere by the award-winning Zach Law Ingram. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Wyly Theatre.
Family Music Theatre presents Peter Pan
Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. The production runs through November 23 at New Vida Church of God in Dallas.
The Dallas Opera presents Pelleas and Melisande
Lost, confused, and frightened, Melisande is coerced into marrying the overbearing Prince Golaud, and in her marital melancholy, the young bride grows close to her handsome brother-in-law, Pelleas. Golaud’s rage sets the stage for this timeless tale of forbidden love, family jealousy, and regret. The production will have four performances through November 16 at Winspear Opera House.
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, where fans have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film. Taking place at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, the performance on Friday will be in English, while the performance on Saturday will be entirely in Spanish.
Ballet North Texas presents Modern Works
Ballet North Texas will present Master Works, a performance that features two new works and the critically acclaimed Sur Le Fil, choreographed by Penny Saunders, which is celebrated for its dynamic and innovative choreography. The piece explores the delicate balance of life and relationships, challenging and delighting audiences with its intricate movements and emotional depth. There will be performances on both Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, November 9
Foundation for Public Spaces presents Turtle Creek Arts Festival
The annual Turtle Creek Arts Festival transforms the picturesque Reverchon Park into an outdoor gallery. The two-day festival will showcase approximately 100 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more. Festival goers are invited to sip, stroll, shop, and mix and mingle with the artists while enjoying live demonstrations, a children’s area, and food and drink from local food trucks and vendors. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Cody Johnson in concert
Country singer Cody Johnson is an example of someone who created his own success. His first six albums, from 2006 to 2016, were self-released, with the final two of those going against the odds and charting high on the Billboard Country chart. That got him signed by a major label, where he has continued to build on his popularity. He'll play at Globe Life Field, joined by special guests Jon Pardi, Tracy Byrd, and Ella Langley.
Art Centre Theatre presents Anastasia the Musical
Anastasia transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. The production runs through November 24 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
Funnier Than a Mutha Comedy Festival
The third edition of the Funnier Than a Mutha Comedy Festival will feature a headlining performance by D.L. Hughley. Hosted by Rickey Smiley, the one-day event will also feature performances by Eddie Griffin, Jess Hilarious, Mario Hodge, and Nanette Lee. The event takes place at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Sunday, November 10
For King + Country in concert
Christian pop duo For King + Country have been at the top of their genre since their debut in 2012, with all five of their albums making the top 5 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, and a couple of them charting high on the overall Billboard 200. For this concert at American Airlines Center, they will perform new music from the soundtrack of the recent biopic film, Unsung Hero, along with many fan favorite songs.