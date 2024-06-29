this week's hot headlines
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas' return tops week's 5 hottest Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to re-open all 5 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain is back in business in Dallas-Fort Worth: According to a release, the company will reopen all five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as a location in the Twin Cities in summer 2024.
2. Enterprising Frisco teen invents app that slashes wait times at the DMV. Finding and waiting for a DMV appointment can be far from pleasant. Sowmya Nandyala, a 13-year-old from Frisco, took it in her own hands to find a solution and founded DriveIt.
3. Supermarket chain H-E-B breaks ground on new location in Rockwall. The ground has been broken on the newest H-E-B coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: According to a release, H-E-B officially started construction on its H-E-B store in Rockwall, located at the southwest corner of I-30 and South John King Boulevard in Rockwall County.
4. Blazing heat across Dallas and Southwest is climate change, scientists say. Human-caused climate change dialed up the thermostat and turbocharged the odds of this month's killer heat that has been baking the Southwestern United States, Mexico and Central America, a new flash study found.
5. Woman-owned wine lounge with self-serve pours premieres in The Colony. A woman-owned wine bar and lounge is now serving wine with a twist in The Colony: Called Simply Unwine, it opened in May at 5701 SH-121 #110 in a cute little center off South Colony Boulevard, where it's offering wine by the glass or bottle, plus a menu of sharable plates and bites.