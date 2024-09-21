This week's hot headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Stars of Dallas TV show return to Southfork Ranch for grand reunion. Fans of the iconic TV soap opera Dallas will get a chance to be up-close-and-personal with some of the show's stars during the Southfork Experience, a three-day event to be held at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker. Taking place October 25-27, it will consist of a variety of events, including a VIP Cocktail Reception at Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, a meet-and-greet at Southfork Ranch, a chance to break bread with the actors, and more.
2. 635 in southeast Dallas shut down due to grisly animal parts on road. There was a big traffic mess September 18 in southeast Dallas on Interstate 635, where three lanes were shut down due to animal debris on the road — apparently spilled out of a truck.
3. Big Lots bankruptcy sale hits Dallas with 4 stores tagged for closure. The sad news about Big Lots is true: The Ohio-based national discount chain has confirmed it is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is closing down locations. How many total it will be, they do not yet know. But they've already earmarked approximately 344 store closures, and Dallas is among the cities getting hit.
4. One-of-a-kind adventure park with secret tunnels dives into The Colony. A one-of-a-kind adventure park founded in Branson, Missouri is making its Texas debut: Called Fritz’s Adventure, it'll open in The Colony, at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. inside Grandscape. According to a spokesperson, it’ll open in late 2024.
5. Dallas' 10 Best Dressed bloom at 50th Crystal Charity fashion show. Some of Dallas' most fashionable and philanthropic arrived at the Neiman Marcus flagship store downtown on September 12, ready to "oooh" and "aaah" at Oscar de la Renta's pre-spring 2025 collection while also raising big funds for local beneficiaries.The Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Luncheon and Fashion Show is considered by many to be the unofficial start of fall society season, which spans galas to luncheons with celebrities galore.