This week's hot headlines
Closure of East Dallas bar leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. East Dallas neighborhood bar closes after 4 years of pandemic woes. A family-owned restaurant-and-bar in East Dallas is sadly closing: BarNone, a fun sports-bar destination in the White Rock Center at 718 N. Buckner Blvd., #100, in Lake Highlands that opened in 2020, closed on August 13, after nearly four years.
Cheers for the Allmans! Photo by Laura Perez Photography via Facebook/People
2. Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Reece Weaver unveils sweet wedding details. Reece Weaver, a fan favorite on the hit Netflix series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, married her college beau Will Allman in a fairytale wedding - complete with a Disney touch. The first behind-the-scenes details were reported byPeople magazine on August 9.
3. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 hot new restaurants for August. The August installment of the monthly CultureMap Dallas Where to Eat column, offering recommendations on restaurants to check out, features all the places that have newly opened. With school back in session, hitting one of these 10 places is a welcome break, whether you're too busy to cook or ready for a night out.
Still from Wicked: Part One, coming to theaters in November. Wicked
4. CultureMap critics' guide to Dallas arts & culture events in fall 2024. Fall is (almost) here and it's time to make plans. Dallas is a large metropolis with lots to do — and we're here to cull it down to the best bets in arts, culture, theater, music, and dining.
5. Encina Dallas wins top prize and $10K in H-E-B competition. Texas' favorite grocery chain H-E-B has completed Quest for Texas Best, its search for the best Texas-made products to hit the shelves, and one Dallas brand made the cut: Oak Cliff restaurant Encina Dallas won for its Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancake Mix, one of four finalists.