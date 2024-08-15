Weekend Event Planner
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's a relatively big weekend across Dallas, with six high-profile concerts leading the way, including a huge country event and a festival-style concert led by a renowned guitarist. Other choices include three comedy events, a local production of a historic play, and the opening of two new art exhibitions (and closing of another).
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Friday, August 16
An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano
An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that "this is not a comedy gig," although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century. The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Chris D'Elia: Straight Outta The Multiverse Tour
Comedian Chris D’Elia is known for his podcast, Congratulations with Chris D'Elia, and is also a co-star on The Golden Hour with Brendan Schaub and Erik Griffin. He has three comedy specials available on Netflix, and was chosen as one of four comics to represent the U.S. in Netflix’s 2019 Series Comedians of the World. He'll perform at Winspear Opera House.
Uptown Players presents The Boys in the Band
Set in New York City, The Boys in the Band takes place in the apartment of Michael, a witty and sharp-tongued host who throws a birthday party for his friend Harold. As the evening unfolds, a group of diverse gay friends gathers, and the celebrations quickly become a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing hidden desires, unresolved conflicts, and the complexities of their individual journeys. Uptown Players will the groundbreaking play through August 25 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Hyena's presents Tim Meadows
Tim Meadows is an actor, comedian, and writer who was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live, where he appeared for 10 seasons from 1991 to 2000. Meadows has appeared in a number of movies over the years, most recently the musical version of Mean Girls. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub.
Saturday, August 17
Arlington Museum of Art presents "She Said, She Said: Contemporary Artists from the Rubell Museum" opening day
Arlington Museum of Art continue its ongoing collaboration with Miami's Rubell Museum through the presentation of "She Said, She Said," a new exhibition of work by women artists curated from the Rubell Museum’s expansive contemporary art collection. Curated by the Rubell Museum’s Alexandra Perez, the exhibition features over 50 works spanning painting, photography, sculpture, video, and installation by more than 30 artists of different generations, cultures, and disciplines. It will remain on display through November 3.
Slash presents S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival
Iconic guitarist Slash will host the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, an acronym that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance. Slash will perform alongside his Blues band, and the festival will feature an all-star Blues lineup, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ Mo', Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. The festival will be at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
Zach Bryan in concert
In five short years, Zach Bryan has become one of the biggest stars in country music. After self-releasing his first two albums, Bryan broke out in 2022 with his major label debut, American Heartbreak, and he hasn't looked back since. That album and the following two, including the new The Great American Bar Scene, each went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart. The fervor around him has gotten so big that only one venue, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, is appropriate for this concert. He'll be joined by Matt Mason and Levi Turner.
PJ Morton in concert
PJ Morton comes to Dallas as part of his Cape Town to Cairo tour in support of the album of the same name. The soul singer, songwriter, performer, and producer, who's had a long tenure as Maroon 5's keyboardist, will perform music inspired by his cross-country journey through Africa. He'll perform at Winspear Opera House, joined by special guest Kenyon Dixon.
The Roots in concert
Hip hop band The Roots have been releasing music for over 30 years, and even though they gained much acclaim in the first half of their career, they're now arguably best known as the house band for Jimmy Fallon, both when he hosted Late Night and now at The Tonight Show. They'll play at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving as part of their Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour, joined by Digable Planets.
Sunday, August 18
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Frida: Beyond the Myth"
"Frida: Beyond the Myth" brings together approximately 60 works by Frida Kahlo and her contemporaries to explore the life of one of the most revered artists of the 20th century. Lifting the veil of myth that obscures the understanding of the artist as an individual, the exhibition delves deeper into the defining moments of Kahlo’s life as depicted through her self-portraits, still life pieces, key biographical drawings, and captured in photographs by the friends and fellow artists who knew her best. The exhibition will remain on display through November 17.
Nasher Sculpture Center presents Sarah Sze closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view a solo exhibition by Sarah Sze at Nasher Sculpture Center, showing new works created specifically for the Nasher’s Renzo Piano-designed building by one of the most celebrated artists of recent years. Sze’s installation at the Nasher integrates painting, sculpture, images, sound, and video engaging with the surrounding architecture to create intimate systems that reference the rapidly changing world.
Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets in concert
For a band that's only released four studio albums in its career, Jane's Addiction is considered one of the most influential alternative rock groups, inspiring everyone from Tool to Smashing Pumpkins to Incubus to System of a Down. Jane's Addiction was itself influenced by English band Love and Rockets, who released seven albums between 1985 and 1998. The two bands will lead fans through a variety of their notable songs at this concert at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Christopher Cross in concert
2024 marks the 45th anniversary of Christopher Cross' 1979 debut self-titled album, which yielded two of his best known songs, "Ride Like the Wind" and "Sailing." His first two albums, plus his contribution of "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" to the 1981 film Arthur, would prove to be the high point of his career, although he went on to release another 13 albums, most recently Take Me As I Am in 2017. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.