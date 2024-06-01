This week's hot headlines
Yellowstone stars' wedding leads this week's 5 hottest Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.
1. Yellowstone stars secretly get hitched at bride's Dallas family estate. Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play sweethearts on the hit show Yellowstone, quietly wed in real life in Dallas last fall. While the couple revealed news of their hush-hush nuptials in a Voguespread May 29, 2024 - setting the pop culture world on fire - the wedding actually happened October 7, 2023, a photo of the invitation in Vogue discloses.
2. Dallas fave Sal's Pizza to close due to rising rent, seeking new space. A longtime Dallas pizzeria has closed, but will reopen in another space: Sal's Pizza Restaurant, which has been slinging pies in Dallas for 42 years, closed its current location at 2525 Wycliff Ave on May 31, due to an increase in rent and food costs.
3. Collin County issues disaster declaration over tornado damage in Celina. A massive tornado swept through North Texas on May 25, wreaking extensive damage on the town of Celina, 43 miles north of Dallas — prompting Collin County judge Chris Hill to issue a disaster declaration.
4. 7 cool new Dallas-Fort Worth pools and water features for summer 2024. Dallas has a pretty skyline, two bustling airports, scads of restaurants, and the Grassy Knoll. But one thing it does not have is a swimmable body of water. Here are seven places across Dallas and Fort Worth offering new ways to take a dip in 2024, plus a big kahuna opening later this summer.
5. Dreamy Dallas Mexican restaurant Tulum sadly closes after 6 years. Dallas restaurant Tulum, known for its upscale traditional Mexican food, has unfortunately closed its doors. The restaurant, which was located at the Shops of Highland Park at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave., closed in mid-May, promptly removing their signage from the building.