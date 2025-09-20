This week's hot headlines
Salad and Go to close 41 locations + more top Dallas stories this week
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top stories of the week. A popular salad drive-thru chain suddenly closed most locations, and the State Fair debuted a jaw-dropping lineup of new foods. There's breakfast news, barbecue news, and B&B news. Read on, and then plan your weekend with help from our list of the best things to do before Monday morning rolls back around.
1. Salad and Go restaurant chain to close 41 locations including Dallas. Cheap salad chain Salad and Go is going, going, gone: The one-of-a-kind salad chain that churned out low-priced salads in a drive-thru-only format, has plans to close 41 restaurants. In good news, 25 Dallas-area locations will remain open.
2. State Fair of Texas debuts an astounding 35 new foods to try for 2025. This year, the State Fair of Texas has an additional 35 new beverages and bites to try. The fair itself runs from September 26-October 19, which spans 24 days. If you're a conscientious foodie, that means going to the fair every day and trying 1.3 snacks every time you go — and that's not even factoring in the Big Tex winners.
3. 3 high-profile Dallas restaurants expand into the breakfast realm. Dallas' love affair with breakfast and brunch shows no sign of slacking. These three high-profile restaurants, two recently opened, one by a local celebrity, have all gotten onboard with the program and introduced new breakfast offerings.
4. One Dallas restaurant earns nod on new list of top 50 BBQ joints. One Dallas barbecue restaurant has earned a slot on a newly-released best BBQ list. The list, Top BBQ Joints in the South, is from Southern Living magazine, a magazine fond of lists, and features 17 restaurants in Texas overall, including Cattleack Barbecue, the acclaimed BBQ spot in northwest Dallas.
5. 7 extremely cool and offbeat hotels to stay in the Texas Hill Country. For weekend warriors looking to escape Dallas, the Hill Country offers more than just wine tastings and antique shopping. The rolling hills hide some of the most unique properties in the world. From safari ranches with rhinos to a life-sized bird's nest, these are the weirdest, wildest, and most unforgettable places to rest your head in Texas.