Season announcement
Shakespeare Dallas goes down the rabbit hole for 2026 season
Shakespeare Dallas will put on three different productions during its 2026 outdoor Shakespeare in the Park season, including two traditional Shakespearean plays and a third that will let audiences go down a rabbit hole with a classic character.
First up will be The Merry Wives of Windsor, a comedy by William Shakespeare, running on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 12 to July 19.
The lead character of Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling. With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff's mischief to an end.
Running concurrently with The Merry Wives of Windsor will be a grown-up, PG-13 version of Alice in Wonderland, playing on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from June 19 to July 17.
It follows a curious young girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical and nonsensical world. In Wonderland, she encounters peculiar characters like the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. As she navigates bizarre logic, shifting rules, and surreal adventures, Alice struggles to make sense of the topsy-turvy place.
Finishing the season will be a Shakespearean tragedy, Titus Andronicus, running Thursday-Sunday from September 18 to October 18.
Roman general Titus Andronicus returns from war with four prisoners who vow to take revenge against him. They rape and mutilate Titus' daughter and have his sons killed and banished. Titus kills two of them and cooks them into a pie, which he serves to their mother before killing her too. The Roman emperor kills Titus, and Titus' last remaining son kills the emperor and takes his place.
Subscription packages are now on sale at shakespearedallas.com, with three tickets (one for each show) going for $55. There is a slight discount for two people for $105, or four people for $200.
Subscriber benefits include early entry to the park and preferred seating.
All three shows will take place outdoors at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Pkwy. in Dallas), with an 8:30 pm start time for the summer shows and 8 pm for the fall show.
Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed.
The season does not include the company's current production of Macbeth, which is taking place indoors at Theatre Three through February 1.
Shakespeare Dallas also offers a membership that includes access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows, discounts on additional programming, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, a free gift from the Shoppe, invitations to exclusive member events, and bonus tickets to share with friends. Membership starts at $150 for one person.