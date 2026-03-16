Fun with Time
Portal-hopping adventure Time Mission to clock in at Mockingbird Station
Time for a new immersive experience to come to Dallas: Time Mission, a kid-friendly, team-based adventure, is scheduled to land at Mockingbird Station in summer 2026.
Created by LOL Entertainment, a location-based entertainment company specializing in immersive attractions, Time Mission blends physical and mental challenges in a fast-paced experience, a release says.
Players take on real-world tasks like cracking codes, dodging lasers, solving riddles, and exploring hidden tunnels to earn points for their team.
Racing through 25+ unique portals, teams of two to five players embark on a time-travel journey across the past, present, and future, all while collecting points and battling the clock.
The website says the attraction is appropriate for "players age 6 to 106."
“We’ve seen a shift in how people seek entertainment, choosing immersive adventures that foster connection and excitement," says Rob Cooper, CEO of LOL Entertainment, in the release. "We’re excited to introduce Dallas to an experience where strategy, innovation, and teamwork collide.
There are currently Time Mission locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Illinois, and Belgium. Dallas will be the first Texas location, with another opening in Houston in summer 2026.
Immersive attractions have been popular in Dallas for several years, from Meow Wolf in Grapevine to interactive experiences dedicated to Harry Potter, money, balloons, and more.
Time Mission will be located in a vacant 7,675-square-foot space in Suite 200/210 at Mockingbird Station. The exact opening date will be announced at a later time.