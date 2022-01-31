Dallas' biggest prom dress drive returns in February with 6 drop-off locations

Proms are back for 2022, and so are prom dress drives, which help deserving teens attend the big event wearing the outfit of their dreams. The biggest one in the area, Comerica Bank's Seventh Prom Dress Drive, will take place throughout the month of February to benefit Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

From Tuesday, February 1 to Monday, February 28, the public can drop off prom attire at six participating Comerica Bank locations in Dallas and Plano; contributors do not have to be bank customers to donate.

The apparel can be new or gently used, but they do ask that garments be cleaned. Dresses and ensembles of all sizes are welcome.

They also are accepting donations of shoes, purses, and accessories (ditto about them being clean).

"Donations will benefit local teens who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom," organizers say in a release. "Comerica has donated close to 5,000 — 4,980 to be exact — dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas over the last six years. Your gently used formal dress could make a teen’s prom an unforgettable experience. "

Drop-off locations are the Comerica Banking Centers at:

Cole-Fitzhugh (3202 North Fitzhugh, Dallas)

Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Ln., Dallas)

Lovers Lane-Devonshire (5647 W. Lovers Ln., Dallas)

NorthPark (8850 Boedeker St., Dallas)

Parker-Premier (3310 Premier Rd., Plano)

Preston Center (8225 Preston Rd., Dallas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas for more than 55 years. Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from unsafe homes.

The "shopping" event for the beneficiaries will be held at a later date. For more information, visit the event website.

It's the second major prom dress drive announced so far this year. St. Andrew United Methodist Church's Prom Closet is also currently accepting donations in Plano; more information here.