Charming Charlie bounces back with 2 Dallas-area stores opening in spring

Retail may be rocky right now but that's not stopping Charming Charlie, the women's apparel and fashion accessories retailer, which is opening two new stores in the DFW area.

According to a release, the openings are part of a coast-to-coast expansion that also includes two new locations in Houston, where the chain originated.

These stores are slated to open in the next two months:

Stonebriar Centre, Frisco

The Parks Mall at Arlington, Arlington

First Colony, Houston

Willowbrook Mall, Houston

"We're incredibly pleased to be bringing Charming Charlie back to its origin city of Houston and continuing to grow in all aspects of our business, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year," says Steve Lovell, president of Charming Charlie, in a statement. "We also look forward to reopening in the communities who love the brand most."

The chain is opening 14 locations total in March and April, with other locations in California, New York, and the Midwest.

The stores will feature Charming Charlie's usual, color-grouping model and vast catalog of apparel, handbags, fashion jewelry, gifts, beauty, shoes, scarves, tech, travel, pets, kids, RSVP, and special occasion.

Given that the state is reopening at 100 percent and masks are no longer required, the store promises safety measures and plans to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy, but vowed to return in 2019.

----------

Steven Devadanam contributed to this story.