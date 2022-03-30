Buff City Soap lathers up with 2 new stores in Plano and East Dallas

Two new Buff City Soap stores are bubbling up in desirable locations: West Plano and East Dallas.

According to a release, the brand, known for its plant-based soap and body products that customers can watch being made in-store, is opening its doors at the Preston Towne Crossing development first. The West Plano shop, at 2396 Preston Rd., will open April 8.

To mark the grand opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store each day from Thursday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 for its VIP Event will receive one free bar of soap every month for a year.

Following right behind it, the East Dallas store will open in Casa Linda Plaza, at 9440 Garland Rd., on April 15. The VIP Event here will run from Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17 with the same incentive: the first 50 people to visit on those days will also go home with free soap for a year.

Both new shops are corporate owned. They come on the heels of new store openings in Prosper and Southlake, as well as new locations in Mansfield, Denton, and more.

“We are blown away by the warm welcome Buff City Soap has received locally here in Dallas,” said chief marketing officer of Buff City Soap, Chad Brizendine, in a statement. “We have recently opened several locations in the Dallas area and are doing our best to keep up with the demand for our plant-based handmade products. We’re now thrilled to introduce the concept to the communities of Casa Linda and West Plano and can’t wait to make many more lifelong customers along the way.”

Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 as a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of sulfates, harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats. They allow customers to watch the soap-making process live, in-store, and are transparent about their ingredients and process.

Each store offers more than 30 customizable scents in a variety of handcrafted products — soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and laundry soap — with fun names like "Ferocious Beast," "Good Morning Sunshine," and "Narcissist." Prices run from about $7 for a soap bar or foaming bottle to $18 for laundry detergent.

The company moved its headquarters from Memphis to Dallas in 2020.