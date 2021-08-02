Dallas' Highland Park Village unwraps slew of new boutiques for fall

Fingers crossed, shopping is back, and Highland Park Village — fortuitously positioned during these pandemic times as Dallas' premier open-air shopping center — has several prestigious global brands opening in the fall, featuring 14K gold watches, luxury performance menswear, a beauty name favored by celebrities, and a brunch spot from New York.

Here's everything that's happening at HPV this fall.

New arrivals

Van Cleef & Arpels. The first boutique in Dallas for this French high jewelry maison — French for house, see — will be on the corner across from Starbucks and next to Trina Turk, with a newly constructed second floor that will house an exclusive salon for customers to ogle the jewelry in private. Opening September.

Peter Millar. Brand from Raleigh, North Carolina, specializes in luxury performance sportswear, relaxed seasonal essentials, sophisticated classics, casually refined tailored clothing, and accessories. Using the finest yarns and fabrics, the brand is devoted to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and a pursuit of innovation. The clean layout of the Highland Park Village store was designed to showcase a broad offering of the versatile collections. An airy open floor plan incorporates white oak floors and floating shelving with soft accent lighting, while modern decorative objects and abstract paintings are incorporated throughout the space.

It'll boast a full-service espresso bar with an exclusive blend from Black & White Coffee Roasters along with handcrafted chocolates from Videri. Opening September.

Rolex. New boutique starring this Swiss watch manufacturer recognized the world over. The boutique will be operated by Bachendorf’s in a two-story salon space, between Bistro 31 and Bluemercury. It will offer professional expertise in an elegant setting, one that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand. Opening early fall.

Dr. Barbara Sturm. One of the most sought-after aesthetic doctors in the world, Dr. Sturm drew on two decades of anti-inflammatory research to create her high performance, ingredient science-focused skincare regimens. Dr. Sturm has earned her clinical reputation and cult celebrity following using her signature techniques to promote youthful, healthy, beautiful skin without surgical intervention. The new Highland Park Village boutique will offer various experiential elements such as treatment rooms, a tea bar, power napping stations, and much more. Opening early fall.

Sadelle's. Concept with locations in New York City, Las Vegas, and Paris with extraordinary bagel towers, baked goods, salmon, and fun/refined approach to all-day dining. The latest opening from Major Food Group—the trailblazing restaurant company behind such globally recognized hits as Carbone—this will be one of the grandest Sadelle’s yet, boasting a market and interior design by the renowned Ken Fulk. Opening October.

New locations and expansions

Loro Piana is temporarily located in the space next to YO! Lobster while its permanent boutique undergoes a large renovation and expansion that is slated to open in early September.

The Conservatory on Two is relocating to a fresh new space on the second level of Building 100, above Anthropologie, this fall. The Conservatory will also launch a new floral concept, Floral.Shop in the ground floor store next to St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange this fall.

Recent openings

This spring, Highland Park Village welcomed two exciting new tenants:

LoveShackFancy, the feminine and boho-chic fashion brand out of New York

Lele Sadoughi, the first ever brick-and-mortar accessories store by jewelry designer

Highland Park Village was built in 1931 and is widely regarded as the country's first true shopping center. These newbies will join Akris, Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Goyard, Harry Winston, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and Valentino.