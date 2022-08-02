Ding Ding fitness studio near downtown Dallas swings new kind of boxing

A new group boxing facility is debuting in Dallas that's a little less boxy than most. Called Ding Ding Group Boxing, it's a novel fitness experience specializing in group boxing classes that'll open at 3516 Ross Ave., a cute building near downtown that used to be an auto repair place.

According to a release, it's opening on August 8.

The studio is from This & That Hospitality, known for bars and restaurants such as Sfuzzi, Ferris Wheelers, Tiny Victories, and Alice, as well as Session Pilates, the studio founded by Brittany Grignon.

Classes are led by Dre Williams, a personal trainer who worked with champion boxer Robert Brant; and Adria Alcazar, who has experience in Pilates and previously served as the Regional Director of Curriculum at Barry's.

Boxing has become a popular workout option because it combines cardio and strength training in one. It's become especially popular with women. Most area gyms such as Lifetime Fitness and Larry North have at least one group boxing class on their schedule, and concepts such as Mayweather Boxing have opened facilities in Dallas.

Ding Ding offers a few twists including the layout of the class as well as moody blue lighting, TVs, and background music.

The layout is different from other group boxing classes in that the instructor is on an elevated stage in the center of the room, with participants stationed at 36 teardrop-style punching bags that encircle the stage.

Classes run for 50 minutes, with three rounds of boxing broken up by strength work and core work - similar to what's taught in other group classes.

Williams says in a statement that you don't have to be an "insane athlete" to do group boxing classes. Classes are formatted to serve participants at all levels.

"When the average person thinks of boxing, they tend to get intimidate - Ding Ding is made for everyone," he says.

But here's a bold claim: They say that the high-energy, non-stop nature of the Ding Ding class guarantees 600 calories or more burned.

One thing Ding Ding does not provide is the gear. Boxing gloves are available for participants to rent or buy.

A single class is $32, or you can buy packages such as 10 classes for $275.

The studio will be open Monday-Thursday, with six classes throughout the day, seven classes on Friday, and three on Saturday and Sunday mornings.