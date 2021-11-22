Shopping for your loved ones during the holidays can be a daunting experience, but it doesn’t have to be. To make things (much, much) easier on yourself, try getting all your gifts in one place — at West Village, you’ll find everything you need for everyone on your list.

Hit up these stores (and more), and get ready to reduce your gift-shopping stress this season.

Shop 'til you drop

Surprise and delight your most fashion-forward friends and family with a gift from M.K.T. and choose from a host of impeccably curated goods, like trendy clothing, accessories, and candles.

For those who appreciate a sparkly, unique bauble, shop for stunningly crafted, limited-edition jewelry, gift sets, and gifts that give back at Kendra Scott.

Got a perfume-obsessed person on your list? The Scent Room is a niche perfumery that sells almost 350 scents, so you’re bound to find something to suit a loved one’s specific personality.

At Nashville-based clothing store Kittenish (owned by country singer-songwriter and influencer Jessie James Decker), find on-point staples like cute plaids, vests, puffer jackets, and sweaters.

Jonathan Adler is a go-to gifting destination for the holidays. Not only is the Dallas store the brand's largest in the world, it’s the only one to showcase the complete range of modern, elegant home decor (including the just-released bedding collection), rugs, furniture, lighting, and more. You’re all but guaranteed to find the perfect piece for that special someone here.

Fuel up on tasty, healthy treats

It’s not a trip to West Village without a leisurely lunch or snack at a delicious eatery. Coming soon, the Italian eatery Fiatto is going into the old Eureka space, while Hugo’s Invitados will offer an innovative menu influenced by Mexico, with authentic, made-from-scratch dishes.

And at Sweetgreen (opening later this month), shoppers will be able to get their health food fix — there’s nothing like a veggie-heavy bowl or salad to nourish your body and soul after a long shopping day.

Take a break

Feeling a little worn out from hustling from store to store? When you want to take a moment to yourself, stop in for a rejuvenating facial at Face Haus.

You don’t need an appointment to be able to take advantage of their services. Try the popular Haus Special, a comprehensive facial targeted to meet your skin’s needs (complete with an oxygen blast, full extractions, and a targeted serum ampoule).

Or catch the latest flick at Violet Crown, an indie theater chain opening in spring 2022. Just don’t forget the popcorn and wine.

