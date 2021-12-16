Melt away holiday stress with these blissful seasonal services at Dallas spas

As the Christmas chaos ensues, it’s time to stop and say "spaaaaaah."

Dallas' spa scene has grown in recent months, and some existing spas have added new services especially for the holidays, like minty pedicures and candy cane-scented massages.

Here are a handful of spas doing special things to entice those who are weary from holiday tasks or ready to indulge in some blissful peace and quiet. There's no better way to "sleigh" holiday stress. (Don't forget gift cards make great gifts, hint hint.)

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

The Dallas-based spa — which conveniently also has locations in Frisco, Plano, and Fort Worth — is looking to spread lots of holiday cheer with its limited-time Yuletide treatment ($195 for 85 minutes). Start with an aromatic foot soak while inhaling scents of blood orange, cardamom, and pine needle before moving on to a detoxifying back and hand exfoliation using the spa’s white sage and spearmint charcoal body polish. The treatment continues with a warm body butter and hot stone massage and ends with a holiday version of the Old Fashioned cocktail to keeps spirits bright. The spa is also offering a limited-time special on Gua Sha ($95 for 45 minutes), an ancient Chinese facial technique that increase circulation and boosts overall skin health. Spa hours vary by location, but all are open seven days a week.

Well & Being at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar

Opened just this summer as part of the hotel and golf resort’s recent $30 million top-to-bottom renovation, the full-service spa offers body treatments like CBD oil body wraps and yellow corn and lime body polishes along with massages and facials. Limited time “SPA’liday Retreat” services include the Candy Cane Lane Massage with peppermint-infused body oil, and the Fa La La La Facial that comes with exfoliation, steam, a personalized mask, and anti-stress facial massage. Both services (each $150 for 50 minutes) end with a comforting cup of hot peppermint tea in the relaxing lounge. Bonus: each service also comes with an adorable 24-day BABOR skincare advent calendar to take home. The spa is inside the Westin Dallas Stonebriar at 1549 Legacy Dr., Frisco and is open daily at 9 am.

Thompson Spa at the Thompson Dallas

A $460 million renovation to Dallas’ original First National Bank building resulted in a luxury high-rise that’s now the Thompson Dallas hotel, opened just over a year ago. That nearly half-billion dollars also resulted in one snazzy spa, which opened later in January. From infrared saunas, “Black Diamond” facials and hot and cold plunge pools, the spa has it all, including a festive limited-time pedicure called Mistle“toes.” The treatment ($75 for 50 minutes) begins with a sparkling minty bath soak followed by a sweet cream salt scrub to remove dry winter skin. Finish with a mint-infused shea butter massage to deck the heels in holiday delight. The spa is located at 205 North Akard St. inside the Thompson Dallas. Spa hours are Sunday and Monday from 9 am-7pm and Tuesday through Saturday 9 am-7 pm.

Woodhouse Day Spa

Want to feel connected, resilient, calm, confident, energized or balanced? These are the six "moods" featured on the new Woodhouse spa menu, just introduced in time for the holidays. Each service — from massages and facials to body treatments and nail care — is labeled by which moods they may evoke. To feel resilient and confident this holiday season, try the Deep Cleanse facial ($145 for 50 minutes) recommended for congested skin. To feel calm and balanced, go for the signature Holistic Body Detox ($185 for an hour and 45 minutes), which incorporates dry brushing, a clay mask and a revitalizing Vichy shower. Select your own mood-enhancing aromatherapy oil during the Meditative Mood Soak ($185 for an hour and 45 minutes), which comes with a Body Balance Massage. Woodhouse has locations in Dallas, Plano and Fort Worth and spa hours vary.

Vivian's Boutique Spa

The cute Ross Avenue boutique day spa is known for its creative services, and the specialists there have introduced a whole merry menu for the holidays. Try the Spiced Cranberry Cobbler Massage ($130 for 60 minutes, $170 for 90 minutes), which uses cranberry body oil combined with vegan body cream; the Frosted Red Raspberry Custard Facial ($130 for 60 minutes, $180 for 90 minutes), fused with antioxidant-rich berries; or the Orange-Glazed Gingersnap Foot Ritual ($95 for 50 minutes), which involves a cranberry-orange scented foot bath and a cinnamon-nutmeg scrub. There are fun holiday-themed packages available, too — like "Dashing & Debonair" for the guys. Vivian's is at 5420 Ross Ave., Dallas. Gift certificates are available online for last-minute gifting needs.

Away at the W Dallas Victory Hotel

New in the former Bliss Spa space on the 16th floor of the W downtown, Away is appropriately named for sweeping its guests away from all stressors at ground level. Services span from hydrating peels, body wraps, manis, pedis, and an array of massages to makeup and hairstyling that take place in “glam chairs.” Those needing a break from the holiday madness should consider the De-Stress Massage ($215 for 80 minutes or $160 for 50 minutes), which uses oils well-suited to clear brain fog. A complimentary detox shot will help you detox from anything holding you back from relaxation. Stress-relieving spa products to build-your-own holiday baskets feature aromatherapy scents in sweet orange, Damascus rose, and cedarwood. The spa is inside the W at 2440 Victory Park Ln., Dallas. Spa hours are 9 am-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday.