Curiosities antique shop leaves Lakewood for greener East Dallas pastures

A popular and quirky antique shop in Lakewood is headed east: Curiosities, known for its estate jewelry, art, gardening gear, architectural fittings, and other treasures, is leaving its location at 2025 Abrams Rd. where it's been for 15 years.

According to owner Jason Cohen, the store will consolidate at its location at 8920 Garland Rd., which it opened in 2016.

"After 15 years of business in Lakewood, Curiosities is moving onward," Cohen said in a Facebook post. "We will be combining and expanding our Garland Road location to become one Superstore of curious and cool antiques!"

Cohen and his mother (and longtime antique dealer) Terry Cohen opened Curiosities in 2006 where they sold what they called "curious goods for creative people, antiques, and oddities." They also hosted space for other dealers dedicated to treasures from the past.

They initially opened the outlet on Garland Road as Curious Garden, an antiques store focused on garden-themed items, and they will still offer vintage garden objects, furniture, statues, farm implements, "bottle trees," statues, and metal planters. But in the six years they've been open, their merchandise has expanded in the direction of natural history with fossils and the like.

Consolidating into one location became a reality when the market next door at 8922 Garland Rd. became vacant; the previous tenant fell ill and had to close it down, and Curiosities took over the space. They've knocked some holes through the adjoining walls to make it a giant space that will encompass all of their merchandise categories.

Fans posted comments lamenting the departure of the store from Lakewood, calling it "absolutely amazing," and "an oasis of touch-and-feel in an increasingly large desert of internet coldness."

"The antique mall is a dying breed, and you have kept it alive with interest, modernity and fabulous weirdness," said one eloquent commenter.

But on the bright side, they're going out with a big sale beginning April 1, when most of their inventory will be 20 percent off.

"We have so much love and respect for all our wonderful customers over the years. We are not moving very far so come visit us across from White Rock Lake," Cohen said.