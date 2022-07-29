H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers

Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. And there are promises of more to come at future stores.

The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — tout “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”

Each line has its own distinct style. With its modern, sleek aesthetic, Haven + Key rivals Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, the smash-hit product line the mega-retailer developed with Joanna and Chip Gaines. Midcentury-inspired leather chairs, blond wood accents, gold-trimmed mirrors and objets d’art, and neutral pillows are just a handful of the home goods ready for browsing.

Texas Proud is just that: goods designed to remind us how proud we are of Texas.

“The Texas Proud collection will celebrate the bold and distinctive style of Texas, bringing home the iconic spirit of the Lone Star State. The line will feature items such as wood and antler art, leather goods, cowhide benches and candles,” San Antonio-based H-E-B says in a release.

The retailer also notes that many of the products are designed right here in Texas, and features accents like crosses, "Come and Take It," and Texas flag wall hangings.

Burleson shoppers are among the first to peruse the new collections, now available at the H-E-B plus! at 165 N.W. John Jones Dr. The retailer adds it has hopes to offer the Home by H-E-B departments in 25 stores across Texas this year, specifically citing the coming stores in Frisco and Plano.

Besides Burleson, the line is also available at H-E-B stores in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, and the three-month-old New Braunfels location, which became the first H-E-B in the state to offer the Home by H-E-B department when it opened in April 2022.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer an unique, quality shopping experience, and Home by H-E-B is another way we’re able to better meet the needs of Texans,” says Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group vice president of general merchandise, drug store and beauty, in the July 14 release.

Currently, both collections can be purchased in-store or via the H-E-B app or website for curbside or delivery options.

The launch of Home by H-E-B and the Haven + Key and Texas Proud lines are the latest innovations for the South Texas retailer, which also owns Dallas-based Central Market. In recent years, H-E-B has dramatically increased its curbside and delivery services, continued the rollout of its award-winning Texas True BBQ restaurant, and has continued its expansion to the farthest reaches of the Lone Star State.

More recently, it launched a multimillion-dollar fund to build a new elementary school in Uvalde following May's devastating mass shooting.