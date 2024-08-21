Shopping News
Antique shop with automotive theme to open on East Dallas main drag
A new antique shop with an automotive theme is coming to East Dallas from the team behind the legendary Curiosities antiques store.
The new shop will open at 8916 Garland Rd., next door to Curiosities in the space that was formerly White Rock Garage.
Construction is underway and it'll open in the fall.
Owner Jason Cohen is calling it a satellite — a new "transportation wing" of antiques with vintage signs, motorcycles, bicycles, a car or two and other transportation related goodies. His working title is "Curious Garage."
“We have always dealt with advertising and signs antiques," he says. "We have not delved too heavily into motorcycles and cars so represents something new. We will have antique tools and signs, vintage bikes, whatever the space allows."
Jason and his mother Terry started Curiosities in 2006 in Lakewood, before relocating to 8920 Garland Rd. in 2022, joining a garden shop they'd opened there in 2016.
Dallas antique fans will recall that Terry and husband Harmon used to deal antique clocks, then Victorian area jewelry and textiles.
Jason, an art major, opened Forbidden Books in 1990 in Fair Park, then Forbidden Gallery and Emporium, a celebrated art gallery, before opening Curiosities alongside Terry. The shop is a destination for locals and out-of-town visitors, known locally and nationally for its unique collection of oddities and historical items, unique vintage jewelry and fine art.
White Rock Automotive Garage has been there since the '60s. Current owner Mark Loving, who took it over from previous generations in his family, retired in June.
Jason liked the idea of keeping an automotive theme to the building, a realm for which he also has a passion.
He'll keep the building's classic sign that has become a landmark on Garland Road, as well as its signature pink paint job — pink being a favorite color of family matriarch Ruby Loving.
"They were known by many for being the pink auto shop — I want to keep its character," Jason says.
With the original industrial look staying mostly intact, Jason anticipates renting out the space for photo shoots; they're adding a stage as well as a tiki bar.
"We're hoping to create a cool environment, a meeting space for car collectors, auto clubs, and antique lovers to hang out," he says.