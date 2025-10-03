Expert advice
Texas designer gives 5 top tips to master red-hot Cluttercore trend
Cluttercore is the newest home aesthetic craze taking over social media feeds far and wide. For diehard minimalists, the act of discarding an object is euphoric. On the other hand, if thoughtfully justifying the inclusion of an item to the “keep” pile satiates the senses, Cluttercore might be for you. This design concept takes the ever popular Maximalism and turns it up a notch — but what exactly is it?
According to Better Homes & Gardens — yes, even they’re on board — "Cluttercore is a design trend that embraces a personalized, eclectic aesthetic by showcasing collections and meaningful possessions, often as a response to minimalism. It focuses on creating a cozy and individual space filled with items that bring joy, rather than simply accumulating clutter."
Less is more is passé, more is more is en vogue — so, where does one go from here?
Considered a matriarch of Maximalism, Courtnay Tartt Elias, principal and creative director of acclaimed Houston design firm Creative Tonic, happens to know a thing or two about how to create a Cluttercore aesthetic that is more of a vibe and less of a mess. Elias recently shared her five tips for creating a perfectly-curated Cluttercore aesthetic that CultureMap readers can implement in their own homes.
“Cluttercore is really maximalism in a slightly different hat, I think! Both celebrate the idea that more can definitely be more. Where traditionally maximalism leans into bold color, pattern mixing (or drenching!), and statement pieces, Cluttercore is more about adding layers of personal storytelling,” she explains.
“It is about making your home reflect who you are and what you love by displaying collections, mementos, and all the little things that make it yours. People crave spaces that reflect who they are, the same way they use their clothing or hobbies to express themselves. And beyond how the space looks, Cluttercore is comfortable. A warm, layered home full of art, books, and treasures, all collected and displayed with love, feels real and inviting, and definitely not too precious to kick off your shoes, get a little bit messy, and relax.”
Courtnay Tartt Elias’ five tips for introducing Cluttercore to a home:
1. Start small
People who are new to maximalist interiors don't need to dive in head first. Instead, begin with a few spaces (think: the mantel, an entryway console, or bookshelf) and curate a layered display. Pull together existing collections, whether that's ticket stubs from travels, china, or candlesticks, for example, and then play with the arrangement.
Swap out pieces (or add another layer) until it looks cohesive. The key is to focus on things that tell a story about collections, hobbies, or mementos that never fail to bring a smile to the owner’s face.
The holidays are the perfect time to ease into Cluttercore. Instead of clearing surfaces and shelves before pulling out seasonal decor, layer festive pieces into what's already there. Use a heavier hand than normal, but in concentrated areas, to allow an owner’s eye to get used to seeing the space a bit more "done."
2. Shop your own home first
People likely have a treasure trove on their hands and don't even know it. Before running out to buy new pieces, people should comb through their existing possessions.
I like to shop my home by going room-by-room and gathering like items; for example, all candlesticks, picture frames, or vases. Once I've laid them all out together, I can re-group them by color, texture, or even sometimes the memories they evoke. Grouping and regrouping allows people to see what they have with new eyes and makes it easier to spot what's missing when they’re (finally) shopping.
People should shop their grandparents' or parents' homes, too. Gather up things that were in your home growing up, such as magazines or comic books from a person’s youth, Playbills from shows families saw together, china or silver that doesn't get much use these days, etc.
Think outside of the box. A person could create a tray for a coffee bar with a coffeemaker, enhanced with grandma's teacups to hold sweetener packets, stirrers, etc. Perhaps a person’s parents collected coffee stirrers from their family's travels — framing a selection of them over your display is cohesive and a lovely reminder of those times.
Don't forget to ask what they've got stored away in the attic. Adding a touch of history and nostalgia with a personal story is, quite literally, at the heart of Cluttercore.
Similarly to people shopping their homes, they should think of what they love to do and then brainstorm creative ways to bring that into their home. For example, a foodie might want to start collecting matchbooks from their favorite restaurants and bars, whether to display in a decorative bowl in the living room (a great conversation starter!) or frame for the kitchen or dining room.
3. Group like with like
Collections look intentional when they're styled together. Whether it is by color, texture, material, function, or type, maintaining a consistent thread throughout a space ensures that it doesn't look or feel random and haphazard. It doesn't all have to be the same, though.
For example, a person who loves floral arrangements might display all of their vases on bookshelves rather than in the pantry, despite the mix of colors and materials. The reception telegraphs their passion for florals and gives anyone who comes into their home a hint of who they are. Variations in color, size, shape, and texture only make the collection seem more like it was curated over time.
4. Don't forget the function of the space
No matter how much someone loves a look, if it isn't functional, it will grate on them over time. Cluttercore doesn't mean clutter for clutter's sake — the space should still serve a person’s needs. A room filled with layers of personality should still be deeply functional.
For example, a needlepoint enthusiast might like a comfortable chair in the living room, upholstered in a lush fabric, of course, with a complementary throw pillow and blanket, and storage nearby to hold their tools. Think: baskets, decorative boxes, vintage cracker tins, and more. A nearby wall might hold an ever-rotating series of semi-finished and finished works, mixed with some family heirlooms, or favorites they’ve collected over time.
That way, the functional needs are met and the person has included a bit of themselves into the layers of the design.
5. Mix in the unexpected
Take unexpected items and make them into furniture. Stacks of books can make great drink tables or small side tables, especially in areas with limited space. Garden stools are the perfect size and durability for the shower.
Shoes don't have to stay in the closet. Beautiful evening shoes make a lovely, eye-catching moment on a bookshelf! Brooches don't have to stay in the jewelry box, but can add sparkle to the sofa's throw pillows. Be creative!
Create a gallery wall with a bit of a twist and add in things that speak to the homeowner — board games, tennis rackets, golf clubs, or grandma's plates, all mixed in with family photos and/or art they love. One tip for gallery wall frames — keep them similarly sized or of the same hue to ensure a cohesive overall look.