Soulful new vegan restaurant opens on campus of Denton university

Denton is the greatest if you want to eat vegan, and now there's an exciting new chef-driven option: Called Soulgood, it's a new quick-service restaurant on the campus of Texas Woman's University, at the Oakland Complex at 1201 Oakland St.

The restaurant opens on January 18.

It'll be open for breakfast and lunch with a full vegan menu that includes vegan buttermilk biscuits, waffles, Beyond Burger, tamales, tacos, vegan desserts, coffee, juices, and specialty shakes.

There are pancakes, muffins, pumpkin bars, po'boys, hot dogs, and wraps.

Soulgood is a partnership between Pioneer Kitchen and chef Cynthia Nevels, a TWU graduate who previously worked in the business and high-tech industries, and who got into vegan food to improve the quality of life of her terminally ill son who was born with cystic fibrosis.

Nevels initially launched Soulgood in 2014 as a pop-up, and now has contracts with Dallas ISD, AT&T Stadium, University of Texas at Arlington, and SMU. She's also catered for vegan celebrities such as Stella McCartney and Billie Eilish.

Soulgood is partnering with Chartwells Higher Education, a division of Compass Group, a global food services company that oversees eateries on universities across the U.S.

"We are extremely enthusiastic about bringing Soulgood to our Denton campus," says Diane R. Jackson, senior director of Dining Services. "We saw an opportunity to partner with a highly recognized vegan brand to serve not only TWU students seeking healthy meals but also guests from Denton and surrounding areas as well. By opening this official brick and mortar, which presents phenomenal recipes along with the social hangout element at Oakland, we are anticipating much success. The story and mission behind Soulgood go far beyond the plate, and that’s what makes this business arrangement most impactful."

Denton is already known nationally for being home to the first all-vegan cafeteria which debuted at the University of North Texas in 2011, and it's home to a growing number of noteworthy vegan restaurants and shops including Pepitas Vegan Cocina, Mashup Market, and a satellite location of Austin's Plow Burger.