These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Tuesday is officially Mardi Gras and Wednesday is Texas Independence Day, and there are celebrations for each this week. Whiskey connoisseurs should take note that one of New York's most popular whiskey festivals is making its Texas debut in Dallas this weekend. Also, Monday is the beginning of spring break for some schools, and Legacy Hall is ready to help with activities both kids and parents will enjoy.

Tuesday, March 1

Mardi On Crawfish Boil at Rex's Seafood and Market

Don't miss this chance to "Mardi on" at the Dallas Farmers Market, where Rex's Seafood will bring the bayou to DFW with all-you-can-eat crawfish plus drink of your choice. There'll also be live music, plus prizes for best dressed. The party runs from 5-10 pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.

Mardi Craw at The Rustic

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a crawfish boil at The Rustic. There’ll be fried crawfish tails, jambalaya, etouffee, and Bacardi-based Bourbon Street beverages like frozen hurricanes and Swamp Thing. Stay for live music, beads, and giveaways. The party starts at 5:30 pm.

Wine Dinner at Gorji

The fine dining Mediterranean restaurant will celebrate its 19th anniversary with a four-course steak dinner paired with Reddy Vineyards wines. Courses will include prime beef tenderloin, New Zealand venison tenderloin, grilled veal scallopini, and dessert. Wines to be paired recently won multiple awards at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Dinner is $230 per person and begins at 6 pm.

Wednesday, March 2

Texas Independence Day at Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

The AT&T Discovery District restaurant and bar will celebrate its second anniversary on Texas Independence Day lots of action: live music in the beer garden, a hat bar and branding station, photo booth, and food and drink deals. The event will include $2 burgers and specials on Texas beer, whiskey, and ranch waters. The party will start at 5 pm with 90s country cover band Straight Tequila Night to play from 7-10 pm.

Saturday, March 5

Community Beer Co. Grand Opening Bierfest

The brewery will celebrate the opening of a new two-story taproom and outdoor biergarten with a party. Festivities will include live music, two new specialty beers to be released, and German cuisine from chef Kent Rathbun. The $30 ticket includes two pints plus a four-pack of a commemorative IPA with early entry at 12 pm. The $15 ticket grants entry at 1 pm and includes two pints.

Whiskey Riot Festival

Popular in New York, the Whiskey Riot Festival is making its Texas debut in Dallas. To be held at the Fashion Industry Gallery, the festival will feature more than 200 whiskeys for guests to try, from Glenfiddich to local favorites TX Whiskey and Blackland Distilling. Tickets are $85 per person and the event will run from 4-7 pm.

Monday, March 7

Superhero Lunch at Legacy Hall

Spring break starts now for many kiddos, and parents can stay sane thanks to Legacy Hall’s Spring Break Takeover activities. First up, lunch with Spiderman, Wonder Woman, and Captain America. The superheroes will lead kids through games and lessons from the stage, followed by lunch and photo ops. Tickets are sold by tables of two ($40), four ($80), and six ($110) and includes a $15 per person gift card for the food hall, and a keepsake superhero cape and mask. Check-in begins at 11 am and showtime is at 12 pm.