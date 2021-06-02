Famed chef to open special omakase-style sushi restaurant in Deep Ellum Dallas

A critically acclaimed sushi chef, most recently of New York City, is coming to Dallas to open a special kind of restaurant: Called Tatsu Dallas, it's an edomae-style restaurant from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, opening in the recently renovated Continental Gin Building in Dallas' Deep Ellum.

According to a release, it'll open in winter 2021.

Hailing from the Saitama prefecture of Japan, Sekiguchi — known by his clients as Chef Tatsu — is a fourth-generation sushi master who excels at traditional, Edomae-style sushi. At Tatsu, he'll offer a reasonably-priced omakase sushi experience in an intimate eight-seat setting.

Omakase is when you leave it up to the chef to decide on your order.

Chef Tatsu spent 10 years at New York City institution Sushi Yasuda, where he oversaw a three-star rating from The New York Times and ensured that sushi master Naomichi Yasuda's namesake restaurant maintained its Michelin-star rating after Yasuda returned to Japan.

He most recently owned Omakase Room By Tatsu in New York, which he left in October.

His new restaurant will be located on the first floor of the Continental Gin building, joining tenants Common Desk and Fiction Coffee. In a statement, he says he liked the fact that the building was so old.

"I felt an enormous vibrance from, and connectivity with, the space, and love how the structure has so much character and history," Sekiguchi says. "Four generations of my family have been preparing sushi in Saitama, Japan, which is a little north of Tokyo. I am intrigued to find an establishment in Dallas that has been around since the 1800’s like our family business."

Built in 1888, The Continental Gin Building was once a cotton manufacturing operation, then served as a studio and loft space for Dallas artists. Dallas-based August Real Estate Co. completed an extensive restoration in early 2021.

Since moving to Dallas, Chef Tatsu has already visited some local establishments, including Sushi Rock on Campbell Road, Ichigo Ramen in Deep Ellum, and Cavender's for a cowboy hat and boots.