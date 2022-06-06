These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Get ready to drink pink — National Rosé Day is Saturday. From a wine walk to a terrace soiree, rosé events will be busy this week. There’s also opportunity to celebrate the Queen of England’s birthday with bubbly and Her Majesty’s favorite tea sandwiches. Save room for a sushi feast, crawfish boil, and a cookie-decorating class that kicks off summer in cheery fashion.

Wednesday, June 8

Royal Tea at The French Room

On the heels of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, celebrate the Queen’s birthday and Her Majesty’s 70th year as the British Monarch at The Adolphus Hotel’s French Room. Partake in her favorite tea sandwiches and treats paired with British bubbles. Tickets are $75 per person ($35 for children 12 and under), plus tax and service charge. Limited reservations are available Wednesday through Friday from 11 am-3 pm.

Omakase at Kessaku

Blow your sushi-loving mind during this nine-course omakase dinner at Kessaku, the 60-seat cocktail lounge located on the 50th floor atop The National. Each course will be paired with sake, cocktails, and mesmerizing views. Dinner is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.

Thursday, June 9

Crawfish Boil at Shell Shack Plano

The seafood hot spot will host its first-ever crawfish boil to kick off summer and a series of boils at locations across DFW. The Plano location is first-up. Patrons can partake in the crustaceans and all the fixings from 6-9 pm. The $30 ticket (which can be purchased in advance) includes three pounds of crawfish with corn, potatoes, sausage, and eggs in traditional Louisiana fashion.

Friday, June 10

36th Annual Taste of Dallas

The three-day feasting frenzy begins at noon Friday at Dallas Market Hall, where thousands will visit for an array of flavors. New food attractions this year include Smoke & Sauce, Veggie Paradise, Global Flavors, Baconland, and more. Tickets range from $15 in advance for the Main Event ($20 after June 6) to $55-$85 for special all-inclusive Taste Tours.

Rombauer Vineyards Wine Dinner at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Galleria seafood destination will host a four-course wine-pairing dinner featuring Napa Valley’s Rombauer wines. Menu highlights include Maine lobster salad with caviar and Wagyu steak. Dinner is $175 per person, including tax and gratuity. A reception with hors d’oeuvres and Sauvignon Blanc will begin at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, June 11

Sip, Sip Rosé at Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

The Hall Arts Hotel restaurant will celebrate National Rosé Day with a soiree on the terrace. Tastings of rosé and bubbly will feature the collection from Chateau D’esclans. The $40 per person ticket also includes specialty bites, live music, photo ops, and a braid bar by Birdie Hair. The party will run from 11 am-1 pm.

Fifth Annual Rosé All Day Wine Walk

Drink pink during this afternoon wine walk, set to take place on National Rosé Day. The event will offer wine tastings and specials at restaurants, bars, and retailers all along Lower Greenville Avenue. Tickets are $15 per person, which includes a wristband for specials and samples, a souvenir glass, and a map. The walk will take place from 12-5 pm.

Sunday, June 12

Here Comes Summer! A Beginner Cookie Class

Learn how to decorate summer-themed cookies like a professional pastry chef during this two-hour class at Farmers Branch Historical Park. Participants (who must be at least 16 years old) will use royal icing and leave with six adorable cookies. The class is $60 per person and will run from 1-3 pm. Those 21 and up may BYOB.