2 restaurants way into chicken open side by side in prominent Addison locale

Two new restaurants, both very big on chicken, will open right next to each other in a prominent Addison-adjacent center at 5000 Belt Line Rd.

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails will be a full-service fancy spot. Its sibling Sonny & Sons will be a fast-casual concept centered on chicken.

They're from Mondana Taghizadeh, who's previously helped open restaurants such as Brined Southern Kitchen, Mezze, and Porcino. According to a release, they'll open in October.

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails is described as an elegant but comfortable spot seating 150 which includes the dining room and a patio, serving seasonal American food with a Southern touch.

They'll be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, both Saturday and Sunday, with a menu that includes Texas Toast Casserole, Crab Omelet, and Souffle Pancakes, plus salads and sandwiches.

The dinner menu includes Old Fashioned Cornbread and Deviled Egg Spread, and entrees like Spatchcock Chicken, Speckled Trout, Maine Lobster, Blackened Texas Redfish, Gulf Shrimp, and Dry-Aged Pork Chop.

A full bar will feature beer, wine by the bottle and glass, and cocktails such as the Sazerac, Pimm’s Cup, and Martinis.

Sonny & Sons is a fast-casual spot with a menu that includes fried chicken, half birds, quarter birds, tenders, and sandwiches, all available in different heat levels.

Sides include mac & cheese, collard greens, cole slaw, and shoestring potatoes.

The kitchen will also be making doughnuts that will rotate daily, so you can finish your meal with a doughnut or start your morning with a doughnut, since Sonny & Sons is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; pick-up and delivery options are available via all major delivery companies.

Spatch is going into the space that was previously Cinco Tacos. Sonny & Sons will go into the adjacent space that was previously a short-lived place called Cafe 67.

Before that, the whole space was an ambitious concept called Lazaranda Mexican Kitchen, a spinoff of a restaurant in Mexico that was good but never found its footing, though it was not from lack of trying.