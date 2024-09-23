ALS News
Outpouring for Dallas restaurateur Al Biernat soars after ALS diagnosis
Al Biernat, beloved Dallas restaurateur and founder of the acclaimed local steakhouse Al Biernat's, has received an outpouring of support from fans since revealing that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, in February 2024.
Biernat is one of Dallas' all-time great hospitality figures, dating back to his days at The Palm steakhouse, for whom he worked in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas. Biernat founded his namesake restaurant in 1998 on Oak Lawn Avenue, where his standard of excellence and doting charm made it a destination for special occasions, Park Cities swells, and celebrities in town.
Biernat's sense of hospitality has little competition in Dallas — and in recent years, he expanded into social media, sharing visits of high-profile diners such as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who stopped at the restaurant on September 14:
"Honored to have Tom Brady in the Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn restaurant last night enjoying dinner with a party of 14 from Fox Sports," Biernat posted. "He had to sneak out the back of the restaurant, because some ladies were going crazy over him being there. He definitely has Charisma and Charm. He enjoyed the food and service. Promised to return. If anyone is curious, he enjoyed a cowboy cut Ribeye."
More recently, Biernat shared his thoughts on grappling with ALS on Facebook, such as this post from September 2:
"My prayer is that God will give a team of medical researchers the Wisdom, Knowledge, and Understanding to find a cure to this cruel disease that is affecting more people every year," he posted. "Sure, I want a miracle for myself, but I want that for everyone who is struggling with this disease. Awareness is the key to finding a cure, because most people stay in the shadows and suffer, and die. Since I was diagnosed, so many people have told me of loved ones in their lives that had ALS. Something is causing this illness to become more prevalent. At the moment, neurologists don’t know the cause, or the reason why it is happening more frequently."
The average life expectancy for people with ALS is two to five years after diagnosis, but it varies from person to person. Symptoms can begin in the muscles that control speech and swallowing, or in the hands, arms, legs, or feet. Biernat began to experience symptoms in May 2023.
Sadly, Biernat recently announced on September 22 that he would no longer be able to communicate on Facebook.
"Thank you for your loving kindness and prayers," he said. "I am signing off of Facebook because I no longer have the strength or dexterity in my hands to post or respond. You all have been more than supportive. I appreciate your friendship and prayers. Love and respect."
The post has received an outpouring from friends and customers, sending love and best wishes.
On September 18, he talked about the prospect of dying, but ended on a note of gratitude: "Having Bulbar ALS I am realistic about my future. Friends and family have asked me if I’m afraid of dying, and this is what I say to them. Because of the salvation of Jesus, I will be rejoicing in my spirit to see him in all of his glory. Since we are all flesh, soul, and spirit, only my flesh is being left behind. But don’t get me wrong, I have a blessed life in this world, with a loving wife, and a beautiful family and many wonderful and caring friends. I am grateful!"
Al Biernat's has two locations, the original at 4217 Oak Lawn Ave., and a North Dallas location at 5251 Spring Valley Rd., and both are anticipated to continue to operate just as they have been, says Brad Fuller, the Director of Operations as well as Biernat's nephew, who has stepped up to fill in the gap, occupying the lead role at the restaurants for quite some time.
"Al originally had a plan to retire, and he was semi-retired for a few years already," Fuller says. "We have a great team, and I am taking on the operations of the restaurants. My cousins are also now involved with the business to ensure that we keep a strong family-run operation and keep the values and high standards in quality and hospitality that have always been such a strong part of my uncle's career and success."
Fuller was still in high school when he first worked with Biernat, back when Biernat was still at The Palm.
"Uncle Al is not only my uncle, but my mentor and truly a great friend," Fuller says. "We spoke nearly everyday for the 26-plus years we've worked together. He is a great man."