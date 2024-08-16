Antique Shop News
Charming new cafe inside Richardson antique mall serves a lovely lunch
A charming cafe that follows a long tradition of eateries located inside antique malls has debuted in Richardson: Called Antique Table Cafe, it just opened inside the Cottonwood Market Antique Mall at 101 S. Coit Rd. #50.
Owned by veteran caterer Robin Jackson, Antique Table Cafe offers a place to stop for a bite while browsing antiques and vintage pieces. Jackson’s been one of the dealers at the market for the past three years and rebranded the cafe from Saucy Savories, her wedding catering business of five years.
Prior to opening Antique Table Cafe, the mobile camper used for Saucy Savories wedding events catering was a 1962 Shasta Airflyte that served bites, beers, and wines. That turned into a pop-up during COVID at the now-closed Bluffview Growler, then meal delivery. Jackson then turned her focus toward the new cafe full-time when it officially opened a few weeks ago.
The cafe is a tasty island among antique tables, dishware, and home decor. Sometimes, they also host private events, with enough seating for board meetings and organizations.
“It's like cafe gourmet with a twist — but we try to upscale it a little bit from your regular cafe food,” Jackson says. “Sandwiches with arugula instead of just lettuce.”
According to Jackson, customer favorites on the menu have included the fig and cheese sandwich, which is one of the rotating options, and pastries like cobblers. Some customers even like to come in for just a slice of pie and coffee.
"They've gone and had their after church lunch, and then they come in here," Jackson says. "And they even mention, 'Oh, this is a great Sunday afternoon spot.' I guess pie is a bigger thing again than I realized it was."
Of course there are salads, as well as a half avocado stuffed with chicken salad; a vegetable curry bowl over basmati rice; a French dip sandwich; and special savories such as the turkey and cheddar cheese pastry with a side of raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.
Lighter snacks include a crackers and cheese snack basket, avocado toast, and an assorted basket with pretzels, chips, and white cheddar popcorn. Desserts are homey: rice crispy bites dipped in chocolate, s’mores brownies, plus coffee and hot tea.
Appetizers range from $3.50 for daily baked bread to $25 for a charcuterie board. True to form for an antique shop cafe, it's open lunch only:10 am-3 pm on weekdays, a leisurely 12-4 pm on Sundays, and closed on Monday.
The cafe is the product of a partnership between Jackson and Cottonwood Antique Market owners Herb and Donna Weitzman, who she says "have jumped through hoops to make this happen."
"We wanted to be able to appeal to both male and female audiences, so we intentionally didn't do the typical girly tea room," Jackson says. "But since we are in the antique mall, we were careful to make sure everything's got a vintage feel to it."