Starry new restaurant Astra debuts in Dallas Arts District hotel
A new restaurant is opening in the Dallas Arts District’s sophisticated HALL Arts Hotel: Called Astra Kitchen + Lounge, it will replace the Napa-inspired eatery Ellie’s, which opened in 2019 and quietly shuttered in 2025.
According to a release, Astra will open Wednesday, March 4.
The space has been revamped to match its celestial new name, which means "stars" in Latin. It will boast a more “art-centric” aesthetic, complete with an “immersive light installation” from New York artist Spencer Finch, in which 360 dangling bulbs are hung in the space to “represent the molecular structure of an asteroid,” according to the artist.
The massive light installation is a showpiece.Courtesy photo
“ASTRA is really about bringing people together,” says HALL Group CEO Craig Hall in the release. “It’s a place to enjoy great food, great wine, and great conversation surrounded by art and design that feels welcoming, not intimidating. That’s always been at the heart of HALL Arts Hotel.”
Executive chef Miguel Antonio will lead the kitchen. Formerly of Dallas stalwarts like Fearing’s and Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, he most recently helmed the nearby JW Steakhouse, located inside the JW Marriott Dallas. Diners can expect a menu of “classic Americana cuisine” that ranges from three different types of Wellington — including a vegetarian option — to roasted prime rib and pressed sushi.
Diners will be able to pair those entrees with wines from the hotel’s extensive list, including its signature HALL wine that is offered to all guests upon check-in, plus a line-up of classic cocktails that includes Astra’s riff on an espresso martini. Those libations will be on happy hour from 4-6 weekdays, according to the restaurant’s website.
Astra is set to open its doors on March 4 at the hotel, 1717 Leonard St. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner service during the week, along with weekend brunch.