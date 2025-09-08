Dallas Dining Events
BBQ cookoff tops 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Tastes of Germany, Mexico, France, and Texas are all on the menu this week, including two pairing dinners that benefit good causes. One event runs for two weeks straight featuring tastings, classes, demos, and more, so get your stretchy pants ready.
Wednesday, September 10
Passport Germany at Central Market
Hold on to your lederhosen – Central Market is bringing a taste of Germany to Texas. For two weeks, the gourmet grocer will transform all locations into a German wunderland featuring imported food and drink, in-store events, classes, free tastings, and German music. Featured items will range from desserts, wine, beer, pretzels, sausages, and German-inspired chef-crafted dishes like schnitzel, käsespätzle, and sauerbraten. Kick off the celebration with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, September 10 at all DFW locations with a ribbon cutting, German beer and wine, and tastings, starting at 5 pm. (4 pm for Dallas Midway.) Passport Germany will run through September 23.
Garrison Brothers Whiskey Dinner at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
As part of the Texas Waterways Dinner Series and benefitting Gulf Trust, this Southern-inspired four-course dinner will feature pairings by Garrison Brothers Whiskey at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Plano. The menu includes blackened redfish mini tacos, chorizo and Manchego toasts, grilled watermelon salad, prime New York strip steak, and bourbon butter cake. Dinner is $175 and begins at 6:30 pm.
Thursday, September 11
Don Ramón Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
Cantina Laredo’s Frisco outlet will host a four-course tequila pairing dinner that will start with a flight of Don Ramón Tequila expressions. Courses include shrimp empanadas, spinach salad, choice of stuff pork tenderloin or redfish with roasted corn and shrimp cream sauce, and berries and cream for dessert. Each course will be paired with a unique tequila cocktail. Dinner is $80 plus tax and gratuity, and begins with a reception at 7 pm.
Saturday, September 13
FOE Barbecue Cookoff 2025
The 14th annual Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles event will pit backyard barbecue teams against each other in a people’s choice competition to raise funds for the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center. The $20 ticket ($10 for kids under 10) includes sampling from 15-plus teams along with live music and a vendor showcase. Doors open at noon, with sampling to begin at 2 pm before the awards ceremony at 5 pm. The event will take place at 8500 Arturo Dr.
Monday, September 15
Chapoutier Wine Dinner at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill
Plano seafood restaurant will feature French winery Chapoutier during this five-course pairing dinner. Dishes will range from salmon belly tartar and butter-poached lobster to tuna au poivre with duck fat frites and leg of lamb ragu. Dinner is $140 plus tax and gratuity, and begins with a cocktail hour at 6 pm followed by seating at 7 pm.
Fana's Ethiopian Pop-Up at MoMo Italian Kitchen
Lake Highlands Italian restaurant will host a special four-course meal by Fana Yohannes (Carver Park), who will take over the MoMo kitchen and serve her trademark Ethiopian dishes. Dinner starts at 6:0 pm. Reservations are $50 for the meat option, or $40 for the vegetarian option plus tax and tip.