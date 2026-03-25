Coming soon
Downtown Dallas gets new modern Mexican spot with 'tacokase' twist
A new "modern" Mexican restaurant is landing in downtown Dallas: Called Luna Roja, it will open at 1525 Elm St., near the AT&T Discovery District.
According to a release, opening day will be Thursday, April 2. Luna Roja takes the space formerly occupied by Elm St. Cask & Kitchen inside the Hilton Garden Inn. A separate restaurant entrance that does not require diners to enter through the hotel is under construction.
Translated as "red moon," Luna Roja promises to bring something fresh and new to the area: namely, a "tacokase" experience led by chef Omar Larson, they say. It's a fun taco-twist on omakase, one of the hottest dining trends in Dallas right now.
Omakase is the dining experience in which the chef prepares a multicourse tasting menu of small bites made to order. While omakase has no set number of dishes, it usually ranges from 10 to 20 courses depending on how excessive the chef/restaurant is.
"Luna Roja will introduce a tacokase experience, a chef-led tasting inspired by traditional Japanese omakase highlighting a curated progression of tacos and complementary flavors," the release says. "The experience is offered as a monthly activation, giving guests an opportunity to explore seasonal ingredients and specialty creations from the culinary team."
A variety of dishes at Luna Roja.Photo courtesy of Luna Roja
When diners at Luna Roja are not tacokase-ing, they can enjoy a menu that showcases regional Mexican flavors and fresh ingredients, with many dishes designed for sharing. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
Lunchtime shareables include:
- Shrimp and Scallop Aguachile with cucumber-radish salad, avocado purée, and spicy aguachile verde on a crispy tortilla
- Street Corn Croquettes with cotija, jalapeño, fresh lime, and Tajín
- Torta Luna: Bolillo roll with slow-cooked citrus pork, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and avocado
- Taqueria Smash Burger: Beef patties with Oaxaca cheese, poblano rajas, caramelized onions, Maggi burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle (served with fries)
- Ancho Glazed Short Ribs with sweet potato purée and charred poblano relish
- Chipotle Honey Glazed Half Chicken with charred poblano mashed potatoes, roasted carrot, onion escabeche, and charred lime
- Carne Asada: 44 Ranch skirt steak with bean purée, enchilada guajillo sauce, and guacamole
- Crispy Skin Salmon with black bean purée, salsa verde cruda, radish, lime oil, and microgreens
- Seared Scallops with sweet corn purée, salsa macha, and charred scallion relish
Weekend brunch will feature favorites such as Hawaiian Bigeye Tuna Tostadas (layered with citrus-soy, chipotle aioli, salsa macha avocado, radish and cilantro); and Huevos en Purgatorio (with poached eggs simmered in chile de árbol tomato sauce and topped with cilantro, queso fresco, pickled red onions and radish, served with corn tortillas).
A dedicated taqueria menu will feature heirloom corn masa tortillas filled with options like Al Pastor, Guajillo Shrimp, and Wild Mushrooms - with all the trimmings.
The beverage program features more than 50 selections of tequila including blancos, reposados, añejos, extra añejos, mezcal, and sotol. Signature cocktails include the Mexican Mule “La Mula” with Milagro Silver tequila, ginger beer and lime; and the Spicy Mango Margarita with El Jimador Blanco Tequila, serrano, agave, mango, lime and tajin.
The bar area, which looks out to the patio.Photo courtesy of Luna Roja
Upon opening April 2, their entire operating schedule will be:
Breakfast: 6 am-11 am Monday-Friday
Lunch: 11 am-1:30 pm Monday-Friday
Dinner: 4 pm-9 pm Sunday-Thursday / 4 pm-10 pm Friday-Saturday
Brunch: 10 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday
Bar: Open-11 pm Sunday-Thursday / Open-12 am Friday-Saturday
Happy Hour: 4-6 pm Monday-Friday