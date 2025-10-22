Closure News
Darling East Dallas restaurant Be Home Soon is closing
A venerable East Dallas restaurant is closing: Be Home Soon, which opened in late 2024 at Casa Linda Plaza with a highly personal twist on home cooking, will close this week.
According to co-founder Madison King, the restaurant was not able to make ends meet financially, and will close on Saturday October 25.
King called it a bad news/good news thing.
"The bad news is that this will be the final week of service at Be Home Soon," she said. "The good news is that we have a million ideas about how to keep bringing y’all home cookin’ and community, and we fully intend to."
"We all know what a tough year this has been, everyone is broke and bummed, and we just can’t make ends meet." she said. "But regardless, this is a dream realized, and we are so proud of what we made: the meals, the friends, the memories."
King, a onetime Dallas musician-turned-chef, opened with partner Russell Kirk with a vision of a warm, comfortable restaurant with a full bar and menu she described as "home cooking, no matter where you're from."
It continued her culinary journey from former sous chef at Frank Underground to founding her own cottage business Munchbox, a fun snacks board concept that will operate as a ghost kitchen out of the restaurant.
Their menu was very much home cooking, meaning how she cooked at home, incorporating flavors from all over the world.
They shared their progress in transforming the space, with a warm retro decor and "cool stuff everywhere."
The notice of their closure gives fans a chance to visit before they close. Their hours will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 4-11 pm.
Madison King with her snacks dallas.culturemap.com