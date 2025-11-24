Food Events of the Week
Black Friday dominates 7 best food & drink events in Dallas this week
When it comes to dining events, there is no bigger day than Thanksgiving, and that day arrives this week. (Our list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day is here.) But some local restaurants have stepped up with plans for the day after, with Black Friday specials — including brunch with menu items typically reserved for Sunday only.
Wednesday, November 26
Black Wednesday in the Square
"Black Wednesday" is the unofficial name for the night before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest bar nights of the year due to college students and others returning home to socialize. (The term is often used interchangeably with "Drinksgiving" or "Blackout Wednesday," and is associated with increased alcohol consumption and risky behavior, leading to spikes in drunk driving incidents.) Instead, hop around Garland enjoying food and drinks, then call for a shared ride. Meet up at Dos Banderas Mexican at 614 Main St. at 7 pm.
Friday, November 28
Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar
Visit from 11 am–3 pm for red crab Benedict, chicken and waffles, apple crisp French toast, colossal cinnamon rolls, and more. Elevate brunch with a mimosa flight or a trip to the build-your-own bloody mary bar. Locations include Plano, Las Colinas, and Fort Worth.
Haywire
Both the Plano and Uptown Dallas locations will serve a Hill Country-inspired brunch with items like Wagyu pastrami hash, cinnamon-orange pancakes, and barbacoa chilaquiles from 11 am–3 pm.
Mexican Sugar
Vanilla cinnamon pancakes, cajeta French toast, and brunch tacos are among the specials at Mexican Sugar, perfect for pairing with a bloody Maria. Locations include Plano, Uptown, Las Colinas, and Addison. Brunch will be served from 11 am – 3 pm.
The Ranch at Las Colinas
Brunch specials include steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, and short rib chilaquiles served from 11 am–3 pm at this Texas-centric steakhouse in Irving.
Ida Claire
House-made biscuits are a sure bet at this Dallas favorite for soulful Southern dishes. Brunch will be served from 11 am – 4 pm but note that breakfast starts earlier at 8 am.
Taco Cabana
Whether you need need a mid-day pick-me-up or an easy post-Thanksgiving treat, Taco Cabana locations in Texas are rolling out a Black Friday weekend menu of specials including $1.50 Margaritas, $1 Strawberry Margarita Pie, and 1.50 Refreshers, including their nostalgic new seasonal flavor Strawberries & Cream — available with Big Red, Dr Pepper, or 7UP — plus returning Cabana Refresher flavors Peach, Mango, Blackberry and Pink Blend. The specials will run November 28-30.