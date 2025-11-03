Holiday Lists
These Dallas restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2025
Somehow, November is here, which means it's time to start thinking about the biggest food holiday of the year: Thanksgiving. What began in 1621 as a shared feast between colonists and American native Indians has sprawled in true American fashion into an annual exercise in excess and communal gluttony.
For those who don't have the bandwidth to cook their own, many restaurants in town host varying kinds of Thanksgiving-themed feasts: from a special holiday brunch to a buffet to a sit-down option at dinner. (Some restaurants also offer packages to go but this list includes only those that are open and serving on Thanksgiving Day.)
In alphabetical order, here's where to find Thanksgiving around Dallas — and we'll keep adding more restaurants leading up to the big day:
Asador. Renaissance Hotel restaurant will host brunch buffet with antipasto display, made-to-order omelets, prime rib carving station, turkey with giblet gravy, cranberry marmalade, brioche-apple stuffing, green bean casserole, and mac & cheese, made with vermont cheddar and smoked gouda. 10 am-3 pm, last seating at 2:30 pm. $85, or $35 for 12 and under.
Blue Mesa. Small Southwestern chain will host a mega buffet with turkey, brisket, rglazed ham, salmon, cranberry-jalapeño relish, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, butternut squash, pies, street taco bar, omelet station, and waffles. 8 am-4pm. $45, or $15 for 11 and under.
Catch Dallas. Seafood and steakhouse will offer holiday specials including turkey with stuffing, caramelized vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce ($60); Fuji Salmon with pumpkin miso, cranberry ponzu, wasabi furikake ($32); and Apple-Almond Tart with miso brown butter gelato ($18). 4-9 pm.
Cut and Bourbon. Restaurant at Live By Loews hotel in Arlington will host traditional Thanksgiving special prepared by executive chef Robert Carr features turkey breast and braised thigh roulade ($60) accompanied by holiday classics. Guests may also opt for the regular à la carte menu throughout the day. 5-10 pm.
Farena. Restaurant at Loews Arlington Hotel will host a brunch buffet from executive Chef Tony France and the culinary team with made-to-order omelets, Italian pastries, fruit, parfait and oatmeal bar, turkey with classic sides, prime rib, ham, and seasonal desserts. Mimosas, Bellinis, or Bloody Marys by the glass or bottomless for an additional fee. Live entertainment and kids' activities. 11 am-4 pm. $60, or $30 for 12 and under.
Ferah Tex-Mex Kitchen. Garland restaurant is hosting a buffet featuring turkey breast, pineapple-glazed ham, cheddar whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, plus breakfast dishes, plus pumpkin and pecan pies. 10 am-4 pm. $36, or $16 for 12 and under.
Ferah Smokehouse & Cantina. Wylie restaurant is hosting a buffet featuring turkey breast, pineapple-glazed ham, cheddar whipped potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, plus breakfast dishes, plus pumpkin and pecan pies. 10 am-4 pm. $36, or $16 for 12 and under.
Joa Grill. Korean BBQ restaurant has a special dine-in Thanksgiving five-course menu available November 28–30 for $55 per person: Cream dumplings, Korean gumbo, yuzu salad, and Taste of JOA, a selection of ribeye, NY strip, chuck flap, and marinated galbi.
Knife Italian Steak. Special offering begins with plated starters including butternut squash soup with hazelnut cream, kale salad with candied walnuts & goat cheese, seafood tower of oysters, shrimp cocktail, jonah crab claws, and beet-and-vodka cured salmon; then transition to buffet with turkey, bone-in tomahawk, Dr Pepper-glazed ham, Cajun Texas redfish, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams, pumpkin speculoos gâteaux, espresso profiteroles, apple pie cream cheese crumble, and white chocolate blood orange tart. $145, or $45 for 12 and under. The only reservations remaining are from 2:45-3:30 pm.
Knife Steakhouse. Plano restaurant will serve a three-course feast with choices from butternut squash soup, arugula walnut salad, turkey two ways with white or dark meat, green bean casserole, stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie. 11 am-9 pm, $58.
Live! by Loews - Arlington. Grand brunch buffet in the Arlington foyer on the second floor will feature traditional holiday dishes and interactive stations. 10 am-5 pm. $98, or $50 for 12 and under.
McRae’s American Bistro & Cocktails. Special menu features choices from tomato soup, Granny Smith salad, turkey breast, cornbread dressing, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans Amandine, and cranberry sauce. Regular a la carte items are also available. $35, or $15 for 12 and under.
Medium Rare. Greenville Avenue restaurant will serving culotte steak, French fries, salad, and rustic bread for $32; seconds on the steak and fries are complimentary. 5-10 pm. From 10 am-4 pm, they'll host Free Turkey Fry, a public service, first-come first-serve, in which a team will set up a dozen fryers and cook your fully-thawed turkey for free.
Monarch. Special black truffle turkey dinner crafted by chef Danny Grant includes pumpkin gnocchetti with confit turkey leg, panettone brioche stuffing, candied sweet potato with black truffle meringue. 2-9 pm. $80, or $55 12 and under.
Princi Italia. Three-course menu includes choiceds from butternut squash soup, pumpkin & ricotta ravioli, lobster risotto, turkey breast fixings, beef tenderloin, salmon, sea bass piccata, pumpkin cheesecake, apple crostate, or tiramisu . $58, or $29 for 12 and under. 11 am-3 pm; à la carte 4-9 pm.
Pyramid Restaurant. Fairmont Dallas hotel brunch with turkey, sides, carving stations, and desserts. offering include salmon Wellington, prime rib, vegan caraflex cabbage with celeriac purée, honeycrisp apple, and toasted pecans, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, black truffle mashed Yukon gold potatoes, Brussels sprouts, heirloom carrots, beet salad, endive salad, arugula & poached pears, winter kale salad, Caesar, pumpkin soup en croûte, mushroom bisque. Seating times at 11 am, 11:30 am, 1 pm, and 1:30 pm. $89, or $45 for 12 and under. Reservations here.
Renny's. Three course menu with choices from Caesar salad, butternut squash bisque, turkey & dressing, Alaskan halibut, green chili lasagna, filet mignon, pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, chocolate lava cake, or creme brulee. $55, or $15 for 11 and under.
Sanjh Restaurant & Bar. Lavish brunch featuring classic holiday flavors with Indian flair including chaat and dosa stations, tandoori lamb chops, pumpkin crostini, roast station with turkey and maple-glazed ham, buffet. with curries, dals, vegetarian specialties, desserts gulab jamun, cheesecake, and pecan pie. 11 am-3 pm. $65, or $32.50 for 12 and under.
The Statler. For the eighth consecutive year, downtown hotel will host Thanksgiving for Your Service, a tribute to our nation’s heroes presented by Centurion American Development Group and Operation Forever Free. All active first responders, military, veterans, and their immediate families are invited to enjoy a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner with seatings at 11 am and 1:30 pm.
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse. Special holiday menu will blend flame-grilled meats and Brazilian sides with Thanksgiving favorites, all served rodizio-style at the table. 11 am-10 pm.