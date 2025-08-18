Asian News
Dallas Asian restaurant chain Malai Kitchen debuts a spinoff in Plano
The owners of Malai Kitchen, the small DFW Asian chain, are debuting a new concept: Called Brya Zan Thai Noodle + Brew, it's a fast-casual restaurant that'll serve southeast Asian food with noodles and wok-fired dishes, opening at 1909 Preston Rd. in the former Chick Fil-A space.
According to a release, it'll open on September 16.
Malai Kitchen founders Braden and Yasmin Wages created Brya Zan as a way to provide food more easily and quickly.
Diners can order via a web-based ordering platform, self-service kiosks, or counter staff. The restaurant also features a pickup window. Every dish can be personalized to meet dietary restrictions and preferences.
“Our vision was to create a space that gives guests more time for the things they love, without having to sacrifice a quality, healthy meal,” said chef/owner Braden Wages. “We’re pairing a streamlined experience with the bold flavors and hospitality we’ve built our name on.”
The menu features Southeast Asian staples such as Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, and Pineapple Fried Rice, alongside a selection of Malai’s in-house brewed craft beers, iced coffee, tea, and frozen cocktails such as a frozen Mai Tai.
The interior design draws inspiration from the street markets of Southeast Asia, featuring indoor and outdoor dining, bar seating, and a lively yet relaxed environment.
The Wages met while studying at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, then honed their skills working at the Hillstone Restaurant Group before launching Malai Kitchen, specializing in Southeast Asian cuisine, in 2011. They opened their fourth and most recent location in Preston Center in 2021.
They also helped fine-tune the menu at Banh Shop, the chain dedicated to the banh mi Vietnamese sandwich.