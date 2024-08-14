Addison scores bigtime with the arrival of San Martín Bakery & Restaurant, renowned for its bread and pastries, which will open its long-awaited second DFW-area location at 5407 Belt Line Rd., officially in Dallas.
According to a release, the new bakery will open on Thursday, August 22. They're opening in the Work Shop center, in a space that was previously Coal Vines Pizza.
This is only the second location in the U.S. for this international, family-owned chain, originally founded by Andrés Castillo as a small neighborhood bakery in Guatemala City in 1974. They've since grown into a full-service bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with 73 stores in Guatemala and El Salvador, including two in the U.S., luckily both in DFW.
The first Dallas location opened in Uptown in 2019 under the supervision of Andrés’ son, Gabriel Castillo, who became familiar with Dallas after attending SMU. The Uptown location has prevailed despite not having a storefront visible on McKinney Avenue, as well as enduring the pandemic — in no small part due to its great quality breads, pastries, coffee, lunch, and dinner.
The new San Martín Addison offers freshly baked goods including specialty breads, sweet and savory pastries, and cakes that cater to diverse palates and preferences. They stay au courant, currently offering the trendy "supreme" style croissants which look like a wheel and usually come topped with icing.
For their in-house coffee program, they source beans from the best farms in Guatemala, with a signature blend used in all coffee beverages and with beans for sale, as well.
One thing the release does not mention is what a bargain the prices are, with plain croissants for $2 and meat empanadas for $2.45.
Alongside the bakery & coffee offerings, the restaurant hosts a full-service restaurant with a robust menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including:
- Chiliaquiles with Cochinita Pibil - Eggs served over tortilla chips, mozzarella cheese, cream, onion, cilantro and cochinita pibil (pork); chilaquiles with steak or chicken is also available
- Salvadoreño - Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese topped with two fried eggs and ranchera sauce, served with a side of refried beans, plantains and curtido (cabbage slaw)
- Motuleño - Eggs over a tostada with refried beans and plantains, topped with ranchera chipotle sauce, ham, chorizo, peas, bacon and melted cheese
- Chivito Uruguayo - Sliced tenderloin, ham, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, lettuce and a touch of chimichurri served on a large egg twist bread
- Centenaria Burger - Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and red onion topped with made from scratch Ron Zacapa Centenario glaze
- Pan Dulce - Traditional pan dulce (sweet bread) covered with a crown of hardened sugar
They're in a 6,600-square-foot space that combines a modern interior with elements of Guatemalan culture drawing inspiration from Guatemala’s rich tradition of textiles and artisan crafts.
"We are thrilled to finally bring San Martín to Addison and expand our footprint in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market," says Santiago Castillo of San Martín. " We have been in the Uptown area for the past 6 years and have loved connecting with our neighbors. As DFW continues to expand and grow rapidly, we are excited to also grow and serve a new part of the city with a second location. We recognize that Addison serves as a hybrid community to residents and working professionals, and we welcome the opportunity for San Martín to be a destination for all."
Surrounded by a vibrant business community, this location is strategically positioned at the crossroads of major highways and thoroughfares offering a landing spot for the DFW commuters or a staple neighborhood favorite for the Addison locals.
Alongside full restaurant service and a shoppable bakery & market, San Martín Addison will offer corporate lunch offerings, catering for offices and order ahead pickup.