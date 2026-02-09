Grocery News
Discount grocery SaveGo Wholesale debuts in Plano with Asian goods
A grocery store with discounts on Asian goods is now open in Plano: Called SaveGo Wholesale, it's a locally-founded Asian grocery chain that just opened at 915 W. Parker Rd. #311, in a shopping center just west of US-75 at Alma Road.
SaveGo was founded by entrepreneur Jacky Chan, who previously worked for ABC Food Trading, a wholesale distributor where he learned the ropes of the discount Asian grocery world; now he's putting that to use in his own concept.
SaveGo specializes in Asian groceries, restaurant ingredients, and everyday essentials. Store footprints are far smaller than a typical Kroger or Tom Thumb — more in line, both in size and vibe, with a concept like Aldi, including merchandise packaged in its original shipping boxes or set on pallets. Not having to unpack products helps lower costs.
"SaveGo Wholesale is a warehouse-style grocery store, designed to deliver value and quality, with no membership required," Chan says. "That’s why SaveGo Wholesale offers a warehouse-style shopping experience with wholesale pricing for both families and businesses."
The store is aimed at restaurants or big families who like to cook Asian food. Items are packed in large bulk sizes — like an Asian version of Restaurant Depot, the chain that sells wholesale food, beverages, equipment, and supplies for restaurants and bars.
But they also have a prep area where they'll repackage items in smaller portions.
Produce from SaveGo WholesaleSaveGo
In addition to unadorned racks piles with merchandise, there are also walk-in coolers, open to customers, stocked with produce, dairy, and beverages. Merchandise will rotate depending on season and whatever deals are available. The store's website does not list prices.
Fresh produce currently offered includes honeydew melons, green onions, corn on the cob, iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, carrots, bok choy, lemons, broccoli, ginger, and more.
Dry goods range from massive bags of Szechuan peppercorns to gallon bottles of cooking oil to to sacks of rice to cases of tapioca pearls for bubble tea. This is the place to get the largest bottle of corn syrup your heart could desire.
Plano, which is in soft opening mode, is the first store but Chan has big plans to open more. The store lies right in the middle of a brisk Asian market area, with H Mart Plano just a mile east; 99 Ranch Market, about 2 miles north; JusGo Market about 3 miles north.
Meanwhile, the Plano store will celebrate a grand opening that's also a combination Chinese New Year event on February 21, with dancers, vendors, and product demos.