The holiday pop-up season has arrived, and Dallas-Fort Worth is absolutely frosted in festive takeovers. From immersive elf villages to British ski lodges 48 stories in the sky, the region is sparkling with over-the-top decor, special-edition cocktails, and more photo ops than Santa’s workshop.
Whether you love your holidays kitschy, classy, tropical, or with a Texas twist, this list has your perfect jolly pop-up.
Raise a Christmaspolitan at Miracle.Photo by Melissa Hom
Miracle
Locations: Hide Bar (Lower Greenville, Dallas), The Puttery (The Colony), Texas Live! (Arlington), Nickel City (Fort Worth)
Dates: Now through December 31
The global holiday pop-up sensation returns with kitschy decor, collectible mugs, and a signature menu of festive cocktails like the Christmapolitan and Snowball Old-Fashioned. New drinks this year include Candy Cane Lane and Blitzen Barrel, each served in over-the-top glassware you’ll want to take home (and can). Expect the bars to be decked wall-to-wall in tinsel-clad maximalism, with the kind of joyous energy that has made Miracle a national favorite. Lines can be long, but the holiday chaos is part of the charm.
Sippin’ Santa
Locations: Hide Rooftop (Dallas), The Down ’n Out (Fort Worth)
Dates: Now through December 31
The tropical cousin to Miracle, Sippin' Santa comes courtesy of tiki legend Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. Santa may be on vacation, but this pop-up still brings plenty of festive cheer with whimsical glassware and beachy decor. The menu blends holiday flavors with island vibes — think Pineapple Upside-Down Cask or the rum-forward Jingle Bird. For anyone who prefers palm trees to pines, this is your holiday escape.
Holiday House
Locations: Leela's Wine Bar (Lower Greenville, Uptown, Trophy Club)
Dates: Now through the holiday season
Each location of this pizza and wine bar is a different winter wonderland: The original on Greenville got the Ralph Lauren Christmas memo and is decked out in deep reds, evergreen accents, and golden details. Uptown is a pink and teal confection dotted with nutcrackers, bows, and pearls. And Trophy Club is an enchanted forest retreat in lust green and silvers.
Electric Shuffle
Location: Electric Shuffle
Dates: Now through December 31
Electric Shuffle is diving headfirst into the season with twinkling lights, festive backdrops, and a menu packed with winter flavors. Guests can sip their way through handcrafted holiday cocktails like the Gingerbread Espresso Martini, Merry Mezcal Margarita, and Cranberry Mistletoe Mule, plus lighter options like the Harvest Spritz Mocktail and local winter brews. New this year is the Home for the Holidays package, offered December 22-January 4. Get unlimited shuffleboard, food specials, and unlimited beer and wine at a discounted price: $40 per person for the boozy version or $25 for non-boozy.
Boxcar Holiday Takeover
Location: Boxcar
Dates: Now through December 31
Boxcar’s already-immersive railcar aesthetic levels up with a Polar Express–inspired transformation in a palette of snowy blues, whites, and silvers. Guests “ride” through the holidays with moving-screen vistas of the Swiss Alps and classic films like The Polar Express and Elf. Expect an entirely new cocktail menu with imaginative drinks crafted by the owners, who are almost always behind the bar making custom creations on request. Bonus: Happy hour runs for the first three hours daily.
Tinsel Tavern
Location: The Exchange Hall, AT&T Discovery District
Dates: November 22-January 4
Guests can trek upstairs to the second floor daily from 3-11 pm for a lineup of holiday cocktails, from peppermint shots to Gingerbread Martinis, plus a selection of beers and spirits. Festive photo ops complete the spirited vibe.
St. Henry's Winter Wonderland has taken over The Henry.Photo by Kathy Tran
St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland
Location: The Henry
Dates: Now through January 4
The Henry’s rooftop becomes a twinkling winter hideaway with fire pits, seasonal cocktails, and a menu of cozy dishes, all supporting the North Texas Food Bank via a $7 entry donation. Drinks such as the Whiskey & Doughnuts and Junior & Mrs. Mint lean indulgent and festive, while the food menu features hits like brie and prosciutto s’mores and bacon-wrapped shrimp. With skyline views and a sophisticated but lively vibe, this is one of Dallas’ most sought-after holiday rooftop experiences.
TGI Elf Days
Location: Select DFW TGI Fridays
Dates: Now through January 5
TGI Fridays goes full holiday universe with mischievous elf characters, themed zones (hello Candy Cane Corner and Naughty Elf Bar), and wildly festive decor. Special menus include merry shareables, holiday cocktails, and interactive desserts like the Melting Snowman Sundae. Expect in-restaurant movie nights, trivia, Friday giveaways, and glitzy decor that transforms the familiar chain into a quirky winter playground. This one is joyful chaos for families, groups, and anyone craving a big-budget holiday takeover.
Tipsy Elf
Location: Bishop Lane in the Bishop Arts District
Dates: November 21-December 21
The sprawling pop-up returns with an entire “Tipsy Town” led by Larry the Elf and packed with karaoke dens, mini themed bars, DJs, outrageous decor, and photo ops around every corner. Think honky-tonk meets North Pole chaos with plenty of glitter. Expect over-the-top cocktails, immersive event nights, and surprise performances.
Tower Club's Indoor Ski Lodge
Location: Tower Club Dallas, Santander Tower
Dates: November 26 through January
The private, members-only Tower Club transforms its 48th floor into a chic alpine escape, complete with flocked trees, wreaths, and a Santa-hatted stuffed bear named Bruce. High above the city, the space hosts holiday parties (non-members can book these, too), cocktail nights, and luxe winter photo ops.
The Après Chalet at CultureMap City Rink
Location: Main Street Garden, downtown Dallas
Dates: November 26-January 5
When the chill sets in, skaters at the new, outdoor CultureMap City Rink can warm up at the Après Chalet, a cozy, heated on-site lounge serving rinkside holiday drinks (with or without spirits). Try a twist on a classic, like a Moonshine Margarita (made with Shiner Moonshine), or enjoy a season sippers such as Cinnamon Cider, Peppermint Patty hot chocolate, and more.
A Very Merry Village
Location: The Village Dallas
Dates: November 28-December 27
The Village turns into a glowing small-town Christmas square, complete with thousands of lights, immersive decor, and a 50-foot Christmas tree anchoring the whole experience. Sip themed cocktails, grab bites, wander “Main Street,” and snap pics under dazzling installations. The pop-up offers free entry (a rare holiday miracle!) and hosts events ranging from DIY gift wrapping nights to "carol-oke" and holiday movie screenings.
Sip alongside these sweet bears at Mercat Bistro.Photo courtesy of Mercat Bistro
Polar Bear Room
Location: Mercat Bistro
Dates: November 28-December 31
Mercat Bistro’s ultra-popular Polar Bear Room returns with its whimsical, animated polar bear tableau to entertain during breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The charmingly wintry room features full dining service of the new menu, with special tables directly in front of the dancing bears (requiring a higher-reservation fee and booked quickly). Reservations are essential, and each table comes with a two-hour dining window.
Holiday Pub Pop-Up
Location: Harwood Arms
Dates: November 28-December 31
The Hardwood District's British pub gets a holly-jolly makeover with festive decor and holiday-themed bites and drinks. Expect a cozy, classic vibe with warm woods, twinkle lights, and the feeling of stepping into a London pub at Christmastime.
Blitzen’s Bar
Location: Omni Hotels (Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Irving)
Dates: November 28-January 9
All across Texas, Omni’s bars morph into high-energy winter wonderlands with a special cocktail lineup crafted by NYC mixologist and Drink Masters judge Julie Reiner. Expect creative drinks served in ornaments, light-up ice cubes, and festive glassware, plus a decadent Dubai hot chocolate served in a gold mug. Snacks like Reindeer Fuel and holiday cookie trays round out the experience.
The Evergreen
Location: Commons Club, Virgin Hotel Dallas
Dates: December 3-31
The Commons Club becomes drenched in deep greens, plaids, and candlelit ambience for the month of December. Elevated seasonal dishes and inventive cocktails headline the menu, including a show-stopping Upside Down Hot Cocoa with tableside theatrics and a tower of treats at weekend brunch. Reservations aren’t required, but you’ll probably want one.
Elf Bar Dallas
Location: Will Call Bar
Dates: December 4-24
The Elf Bar transforms Will Call Bar into a merry, mischievous elf village packed with games, photo ops, themed bites, and enough twinkling decor to make Buddy the Elf weep. Expect a family-friendly, all-ages experience by day and a cheerful night-out destination after dark. Guests can snack on elf-themed food and join interactive fun that leans into the whimsical spirit of the season. Every corner is built for holiday-card-ready photos, making this one of Dallas’ most joyful and camera-happy pop-ups.